Mason Disick: Net Worth, Age & Birthday Of Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Son Revealed

25 June 2020, 16:55

What's Mason Disick's net worth?
What's Mason Disick's net worth?

Everything you need to know about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest child, Mason Disick, from his net worth to his age and birthday.

Mason Disick is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child.

But what’s his net worth, what’s his age and when is his birthday?

Mason is the eldest child of Kourtney and Scott.
Mason is the eldest child of Kourtney and Scott.

Let’s take a look…

What is Mason Disick’s net worth?

Mason reportedly has a net worth of $500,000.

What is Mason Disick’s age? How old is he?

Mason in 10 years old!

When in Mason Disick’s birthday?

Mason’s date of birth is December, 14, 2009.

His little brother, Reign, was born on the same day in 2014.

How old was Kourtney Kardashian when she had Mason?

Kourtney gave birth to her first child when she was 30 years old.

