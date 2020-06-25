Mason Disick: Net Worth, Age & Birthday Of Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick’s Son Revealed

On Air Now
25 June 2020, 16:55
Everything you need to know about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest child, Mason Disick, from his net worth to his age and birthday.
Mason Disick is Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s eldest child.
But what’s his net worth, what’s his age and when is his birthday?
Mason reportedly has a net worth of $500,000.
Mason in 10 years old!
Mason’s date of birth is December, 14, 2009.
His little brother, Reign, was born on the same day in 2014.
Kourtney gave birth to her first child when she was 30 years old.
