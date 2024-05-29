Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason, 14, Joins Instagram After Stepping Away From Public Eye

29 May 2024, 13:44 | Updated: 29 May 2024, 14:05

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason joins Instagram after disappearing from public eye
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason joins Instagram after disappearing from public eye. Picture: @kourtneykardash, @masondisick via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

After previously having his old Instagram account deleted, Mason has officially joined the social media platform.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

14-year-old Mason Disick has joined Instagram after several years out of the spotlight.

After experiencing such a public childhood thanks to his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest son made the decision to step away from the public eye a couple of years ago.

Since 2021, Kourtney, Scott and the family have limited the images they shared of Mason on social media, and he hasn't featured on Hulu's The Kardashians series either. While he attended Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding, Mason did not appear in any photos or videos that were shared online.

Now, Mason, who is now old enough to have his own Instagram profile, has joined social media on his own terms.

Mason has not been seen in many photos alongside his family since 2021
Mason has not been seen in many photos alongside his family since 2021. Picture: @kourtneykardash via Instagram

Three days after joining the social media platform, Mason (@masondisick) has already amassed 680,000 followers. So far, he's shared three posts, including photos of himself and younger siblings Penelope and Reign.

While he's allowed to have an Instagram profile at the age of 14 (the Instagram age requirement is 13), it looks like the family are taking precautions when it comes to who can interact with him. Mason's comments are limited, and it appears that only family members and close friends are able to comment on his photos.

Replying to his photo, Kourtney wrote, "My first baby", while Kim and Khloe also responded with disbelief that Mason was finally on social media.

Since Mason's departure from the public eye, fans have defended and applauded the teen's decision to set boundaries with his family who are incredible prominent on social media.

Kourtney previously suggested that Mason decided to take a step back after responding to a fan who accused her of not taking her eldest son on family trips. In reply to a comment, Kourtney wrote: "Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us."

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October 2022, she elaborated: "He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media."

Mason already has quite the history with social media. In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, then 10-year-old Mason started an Instagram without telling his parents. After he gave social media an exclusive about Kylie and Travis Scott's relationship, Kourtney deleted it completely.

Back in July 2022, Kourtney also logged on to slam claims that Mason was behind a fake account sharing false information and "secrets" about the family.

Read more about the Kardashians here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Khloé Kardashian's children

Meet Khloé Kardashian's Children - Names, Age, Photos & More

All the details on a possible Normal People season two

Is Normal People Season 2 Coming Out?

The Society creator teases season 2 after Netflix abruptly cancelled show

The Society Creator Teases Season 2 After Netflix Cancelled Show On Huge Cliffhanger

TV & Film

Harry Styles has been spotted in Italy with his longest beard yet.

Harry Styles Shakes Off Breakup Blues With Italy Vacation

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

All The Details On Lady Gaga's New Music

Billie Eilish's albums in order

How Many Albums Does Billie Eilish Have? All Of Her Albums In Order

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits