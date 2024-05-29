Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason, 14, Joins Instagram After Stepping Away From Public Eye

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason joins Instagram after disappearing from public eye. Picture: @kourtneykardash, @masondisick via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

After previously having his old Instagram account deleted, Mason has officially joined the social media platform.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

14-year-old Mason Disick has joined Instagram after several years out of the spotlight.

After experiencing such a public childhood thanks to his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest son made the decision to step away from the public eye a couple of years ago.

Since 2021, Kourtney, Scott and the family have limited the images they shared of Mason on social media, and he hasn't featured on Hulu's The Kardashians series either. While he attended Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding, Mason did not appear in any photos or videos that were shared online.

Now, Mason, who is now old enough to have his own Instagram profile, has joined social media on his own terms.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Person Behind Fake Mason Disick Instagram Account

Mason has not been seen in many photos alongside his family since 2021. Picture: @kourtneykardash via Instagram

Three days after joining the social media platform, Mason (@masondisick) has already amassed 680,000 followers. So far, he's shared three posts, including photos of himself and younger siblings Penelope and Reign.

While he's allowed to have an Instagram profile at the age of 14 (the Instagram age requirement is 13), it looks like the family are taking precautions when it comes to who can interact with him. Mason's comments are limited, and it appears that only family members and close friends are able to comment on his photos.

Replying to his photo, Kourtney wrote, "My first baby", while Kim and Khloe also responded with disbelief that Mason was finally on social media.

Since Mason's departure from the public eye, fans have defended and applauded the teen's decision to set boundaries with his family who are incredible prominent on social media.

Kourtney previously suggested that Mason decided to take a step back after responding to a fan who accused her of not taking her eldest son on family trips. In reply to a comment, Kourtney wrote: "Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us."

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October 2022, she elaborated: "He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media."

Mason already has quite the history with social media. In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, then 10-year-old Mason started an Instagram without telling his parents. After he gave social media an exclusive about Kylie and Travis Scott's relationship, Kourtney deleted it completely.

Back in July 2022, Kourtney also logged on to slam claims that Mason was behind a fake account sharing false information and "secrets" about the family.

Read more about the Kardashians here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.