Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo Of Mason Disick To Mark His 13th Birthday

Kim wished Mason a happy birthday. Picture: Social media

Kim Kardashian has shared a rare photo of her nephew Mason Disick all grown up to celebrate his 13th birthday.

Kim shared the snap with her 336M followers on Instagram stories, showing her and Mason back-to-back.

He could be seen towering about the 5'2 reality star, looking cool in some blacked out shades and a casual outfit.

"The day has come where you're taller then [sic] me now," Kim wrote.

"I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday."

Kourtney and Scott - who had son Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, together too - also shared sweet messages for their son's 13th birthday as well as Reign's, whose birthday falls on the same day.

Kourtney shared a sweet throwback photo of Mason and Reign, saying: "December 14th… one of the best days of my life."

She added: "Twice and forever. my birthday boys."

Scott opted to instead give a glimpse at Mason's birthday meal, posting on his Instagram story: "Happy birthday 2 my better half. Love you mason."

Momager Kris Jenner was the first to post a handful of throwback photos to celebrate the boys' birthday, saying: "Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandsons, Mason and Reign!

"Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day!

"You've grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you."

She then paid tribute to Reign, saying: "Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!!

"Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family …

"AND it's wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!!'You are both the best sons, grandsons, brothers, nephews, and friends to all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Lovey xoxo."

