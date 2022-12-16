Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo Of Mason Disick To Mark His 13th Birthday

16 December 2022, 13:16

Kim wished Mason a happy birthday.
Kim wished Mason a happy birthday. Picture: Social media

Kim Kardashian has shared a rare photo of her nephew Mason Disick all grown up to celebrate his 13th birthday.

Kim shared the snap with her 336M followers on Instagram stories, showing her and Mason back-to-back.

He could be seen towering about the 5'2 reality star, looking cool in some blacked out shades and a casual outfit.

"The day has come where you're taller then [sic] me now," Kim wrote.

"I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday."

All The Stars Reenacting Wednesday Addams’ Iconic Dance From Kim Kardashian To Amelia Dimoldenberg

Kourtney and Scott - who had son Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, together too - also shared sweet messages for their son's 13th birthday as well as Reign's, whose birthday falls on the same day.

Kourtney shared a sweet throwback photo of Mason and Reign, saying: "December 14th… one of the best days of my life."

She added: "Twice and forever. my birthday boys."

Scott opted to instead give a glimpse at Mason's birthday meal, posting on his Instagram story: "Happy birthday 2 my better half. Love you mason."

Momager Kris Jenner was the first to post a handful of throwback photos to celebrate the boys' birthday, saying: "Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandsons, Mason and Reign!

"Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day!

"You've grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you."

She then paid tribute to Reign, saying: "Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!!

"Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family … 

"AND it's wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!!'You are both the best sons, grandsons, brothers, nephews, and friends to all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Lovey xoxo."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Christmas Pop Playlist: Songs To Get You In The Festive Mood

Features

The couple will soon be parents to a baby girl.

Molly-Mae Hague Fans Call For Tommy Fury To Propose As Couple Enjoy Surprise Babymoon

The Christmas movies and TV shows to get you in the festive mood

7 Christmas Movies & TV Series To Keep You Feeling Festive

Britney says travelling helps her mental health

Britney Spears Reveals How She Has Found 'Peace' In Her Mental Health Amid Family Feud

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

Match the iconic movie quote to the Christmas film!

QUIZ: Can You Match The Famous Quote To The Christmas Film?

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star