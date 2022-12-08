All The Stars Reenacting Wednesday Addams’ Iconic Dance From Kim Kardashian To Amelia Dimoldenberg

By Capital FM

Wednesday Addams’ famous dance scene in the Netflix series has everyone in a chokehold.

Wednesday on Netflix has everyone obsessed, especially *that* particular deadpan dancing scene.

The dance, which was choreographed by Wednesday Addams star Jenna Ortega herself, has quite literally become the talk of the internet since the series aired, so it’s no surprise countless people are having a go at reenacting the iconic scene.

Wednesday danced the night away at Nevermore's Rave’n dance with such a deadpan delivery to the 1981 track ‘Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps, and thanks to many TikTok videos emerging, Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ from 2011 has also been used to accompany the dance in various fan edits.

And now the ‘Goo Goo Muck’ track is getting its fair share of videos shared online with celebs reenacting Wednesday’s iconic moves.

The likes of Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have jumped on the trend, as well as Chicken Shop Date star; journalist and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Wednesday's iconic dancing scene has started a TikTok trend. Picture: Netflix

Kim Kardashian and North West

There’s not a current trend that Kim and North haven’t tackled and the Wednesday dance was a must-do for the mother-and-daughter duo.

The pair hopped on TikTok to show off their best Wednesday moves to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ and killed the trend!

Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia doesn’t miss a trick and her seasoned dancing videos always take off on social media, so this one was no different.

The comedian and host showed off her woeful moves to the ‘Goo Goo Muck’ track while dressed in a yellow gown and it’s safe to say she got the dance spot on.

Marina Diamandis

The Marina and the Diamonds songstress tapped into her inner Wednesday for the viral trend and even dressed up for the part.

Wearing her hair in Wednesday’s signature pigtails and a black outfit, the singer even had fans drawing resemblance to Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday’s mother Morticia Addams in the Netflix series.

Everyone is clearly obsessed with this trend and so are we!

