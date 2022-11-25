Netflix Viewers Are Losing It Over This Iconic 'Wednesday' Dancing Scene

25 November 2022, 15:56

By Savannah Roberts

Jenna Ortega wows audiences with a comedically stony dance in Netflix's Wednesday – here's why fans can't stop rewatching the scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wednesday is the latest series to take Netflix by storm and Addams Family fans have got everything they could want and more from Tim Burton's latest dark fantasy.

Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the iconically woeful Wednesday Addams quickly welcomed in a barrage of praise and critical acclaim, but there's one scene in particular where the You actress shines.

Jenna Ortega And Christina Ricci’s Iconic Transition From Wednesday Addams To Co-Stars

If you're an avid scroller of TikTok (aren't we all), then you would have probably seen the hilarious dance scene in question that shows Jenna's deadpan delivery on the dancefloor.

In episode four, 'Woe What a Night', Nevermore Academy host their Rave’n Dance, Wednesday dominates the event with a perplexing routine complete with a Kubrick Stare and a frilly black gown – very on brand.

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday knows how to dance
Jenna Ortega's Wednesday knows how to dance. Picture: Netflix
Fans were sent reeling after episode 4 of Wednesday
Fans were sent reeling after episode 4 of Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

It didn't taken long for the prom scene to become a fan favourite, with countless fans reposting the comical moment to social media.

The unique dance in its entirety was shared by a TikTok user in a post viewed over a whopping 3.8 million times, the caption read: "The director said "time to dance" and jenna ortega heard him loud and clear. [sic]"

One Wednesday viewer wrote: "EVERYONE WAKE UP THE WEDNESDAY DANCE JUST DROPPED."

"Wednesday's dance scene is honestly the best thing to exist like I'm obsessed," another tweet read.

It turns out that the 20-year-old Ortega wasn't as prepared for the scene as one might have initially thought! In an interview with NME, she said: "I realised two nights before that I've really got to throw something together.

"It's crazy because on the day I actually – it was my first day with COVID – so it was awful to film, and I asked to redo it but we didn't have time," she said.

Jenna also dished on her influences for the dance, stating that she "ripped off" dance moves from 80s rock artists during the improvised moments – and she smashed it!

Fans can't wait to see what else is to come from the rising star in the dark world of Tim Burton, another viewer posted: "Tim Burton found his new person I can’t wait for upcoming works of these two."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

The most memorable moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The Biggest Kardashian Jenner Feuds, Scandals & Dramatic Moments

A lot of celebs have purchased huge houses in California and London

15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Were Neighbours: From Harry Styles To Kendall Jenner & The Kardashians

Features

Harry Styles is the politest celeb you'll ever run into

Every Time Harry Styles Has Been The Politest Pop Star Ever Whilst Meeting Fans

Harry Styles

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

All the details on Stormzy's new music

Stormzy's Third Album 'This Is What I Mean': Release Date, Tracklist & Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star