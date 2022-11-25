Netflix Viewers Are Losing It Over This Iconic 'Wednesday' Dancing Scene

By Savannah Roberts

Jenna Ortega wows audiences with a comedically stony dance in Netflix's Wednesday – here's why fans can't stop rewatching the scene.

Wednesday is the latest series to take Netflix by storm and Addams Family fans have got everything they could want and more from Tim Burton's latest dark fantasy.

Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the iconically woeful Wednesday Addams quickly welcomed in a barrage of praise and critical acclaim, but there's one scene in particular where the You actress shines.

If you're an avid scroller of TikTok (aren't we all), then you would have probably seen the hilarious dance scene in question that shows Jenna's deadpan delivery on the dancefloor.

In episode four, 'Woe What a Night', Nevermore Academy host their Rave’n Dance, Wednesday dominates the event with a perplexing routine complete with a Kubrick Stare and a frilly black gown – very on brand.

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday knows how to dance. Picture: Netflix

Fans were sent reeling after episode 4 of Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

It didn't taken long for the prom scene to become a fan favourite, with countless fans reposting the comical moment to social media.

The unique dance in its entirety was shared by a TikTok user in a post viewed over a whopping 3.8 million times, the caption read: "The director said "time to dance" and jenna ortega heard him loud and clear. [sic]"

One Wednesday viewer wrote: "EVERYONE WAKE UP THE WEDNESDAY DANCE JUST DROPPED."

"Wednesday's dance scene is honestly the best thing to exist like I'm obsessed," another tweet read.

EVERYONE WAKE UP THE WEDNESDAY DANCE JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/9uv47yyw5g — Al ~ WEDNESDAY SPOILERS (@minorusbtch) November 13, 2022

AAA I LOVE THE WAY WEDNESDAY DANCES LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/gLttMADd5n — M0ON /Kf ▼ ♡ (@moonnightsky1) November 24, 2022

It turns out that the 20-year-old Ortega wasn't as prepared for the scene as one might have initially thought! In an interview with NME, she said: "I realised two nights before that I've really got to throw something together.

"It's crazy because on the day I actually – it was my first day with COVID – so it was awful to film, and I asked to redo it but we didn't have time," she said.

Jenna also dished on her influences for the dance, stating that she "ripped off" dance moves from 80s rock artists during the improvised moments – and she smashed it!

Fans can't wait to see what else is to come from the rising star in the dark world of Tim Burton, another viewer posted: "Tim Burton found his new person I can’t wait for upcoming works of these two."

