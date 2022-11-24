Jenna Ortega And Christina Ricci’s Iconic Transition From Wednesday Addams To Co-Stars

Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci have both starred as Wednesday Addams. Picture: Getty/Netflix/Alamy

Both Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci have flourished in their roles as Wednesday Addams - and they now are starring together in the new Netflix series of the same name.

Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci have both become Wednesday Addams icons in their own right and have now bonded over their roles as the infamous character.

20-year-old Jenna stars as The Addams Family daughter in Netflix’s new series Wednesday, while Christina, 42, portrayed the dark character in the OG movie version in 1991.

However, the pair have now crossed paths as the latter landed a role in Wednesday alongside Jenna, playing new character Marilyn Thornhill; Wednesday’s Nevermore teacher and dorm mum.

They’ve both spoken fondly of each other since being cast together in the new eight-part series, and Jenna even leaned on Christina for some good old-fashioned horror flick advice.

Jenna Ortega and Christina Ricci at the Wednesday premiere. Picture: Getty

Christina Ricci played Wednesday in The Addams Family movie. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about what it was like working alongside Christina, Jenna told E! News: “Playing Wednesday as a teenager—I think we had that conversation a little bit later.

“She related to a lot of the struggles or interesting challenges that made the job more fun or exciting in certain aspects, and that I really appreciated."

Jenna, who has also starred in the Scream reboot and You season 2, went on to say that she and her co-star are very much alike IRL too.

The cast of Netflix's Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

"We both are a bit dry,” explained Jenna, “If we're talking to each other, neither one of us can tell whether the other person is being serious or not. It's kind of a fun game."

Meanwhile, Christina, who also famously starred as Kat in Casper, gushed about Jenna’s acting abilities, saying: “She is such a competent adult actress. She does not need me telling her how to do anything. She's so wonderful."

This is absolutely a friendship we can get on board with!

