Netflix’s Wednesday: The Lowdown On The New Addams Family Series From Release Date To Cast

Everything you need to know about the new Addams Family Netflix series, Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Meet the cast of the new Addams Family Series on Netflix called Wednesday, when it will drop, how many episodes there are and more.

Netflix has announced possibly the most exciting series for Addams Family fans everywhere after sharing the trailer for Wednesday.

The new series is produced and directed by the one and only Tim Burton, which already hints at the excellence we can expect from the show.

So, when will Wednesday come out on Netflix? How many episodes will there be and who’s been cast in the series?

Here’s the complete lowdown on Netflix’s Wednesday…

Netflix's Wednesday will be released in the UK this Autumn. Picture: Netflix

When will Wednesday come out on Netflix in the UK and how many episodes are there?

Netflix confirmed that we won’t have to wait too long until we can watch Wednesday as it will be released this Autumn.

An exact release date hasn’t been announced just yet, but we will update this page once we have more info!

However, fans have already started to theorise the series could be dropping around Halloween time…

Netflix's Wednesday will star Jenny Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Picture: Netflix

Who’s in the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday?

Wednesday has a seriously impressive star-studded cast including some very familiar faces including Jenny Ortega from Netflix’s You, as well as the legendary Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán.

Here’s a look at the cast for Wednesday:

Jenny Ortega - Wednesday Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones - Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán - Gomez Addams

Christina Ricci

Emma Myers - Enid Sinclair

Gwendoline Christie - Larissa Weems

Riki Lindhome - Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Percy Hynes White - Xavier Thorpe

Joy Sunday - Bianca Barclay

Jamie McShane - Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Georgie Farmer - Ajax Petropolus

Johnna Dias-Watson - Divina Tommie

Earl Jenkins - Mayor Walker

Oliver Watson - Kent

Netflix's Wednesday has a star-studded cast. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday on Netflix will have eight episodes altogether. Picture: Netflix

What’s Netflix’s Wednesday about?

The plot of Wednesday follows Wednesday Addam’s time as a student at the Nevermore Academy in the small town of Jericho.

The twisted coming-of-age tale shows the daughter of Morticia and Gomez making both friends and enemies as she attends the school, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family’s past.

We already know we’re going to be hooked on the series - keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info!

