Wednesday's Easter Eggs: All The Hidden References In The Netflix Show

Everything you missed whilst watching Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Here are all the Easter eggs you might have missed in Netflix's smash-hit Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wednesday has certainly captured everyone's attention since it landed on Netflix on November 23, with many fans already bingeing through all eight episodes.

The Tim Burton-directed dark comedy has quickly broken viewership records, Wednesday generated the most views in a single week for any English-language series in Netflix history – wow!

What Exactly Are Wednesday Addams’ Powers & Has She Always Had Them?

Netflix's 'Wednesday' Has Everyone Streaming Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary'

As viewers prepare for their second watch of the season – it's just that good – many are spotting Easter eggs that they missed the first time around!

The 2022 interpretation of the iconic The Addams Family franchise is utterly littered with references, here's are some you may not have noticed...

Wednesday has already broken Netflix records. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday pays homage to the original Addams Family theme tune

First things first, the iconic finger clicks that have become synonymous with the spooky family were used in the Netflix series!

We're sure most fans picked up on this one, in several episodes, the cast referenced The Addams Family theme tune by making two snappy clicks with their fingers, the original cast can be seen doing this in the opening sequence of the 1964 television series.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the woeful Wednesday, and Christina Ricci, who not only portrays Miss Thornhill in the reboot but also played the titled character in 1991's The Addams Family, both perform the signature clicks in the show!

Netflix references the 1960s television series, The Addams Family. Picture: The Addams Family

Morticia Addams explains Wednesday's name

Wednesday has a pretty iconically unique name, and the series doesn't waste time addressing it in the very first episode.

As Morticia Addams enrols her daughter in Nevermore Academy, she explains the backstory behind her daughter's name to Principal Larissa Weems.

The character of Wednesday was named after the nursery rhyme 'Monday's Child' – the first lines of the poem are as follows:

"Monday's child is fair of face, Tuesday's child is full of grace, Wednesday's child is full of woe"

Of course, 'woe' perfectly describes the dreary daughter of the Addams clan. This is a reference to how Charles Addams – the original creator and illustrator of the Addams Family cartoons – originally named the character of Wednesday.

The show reveals why Wednesday has such a unique name. Picture: Netflix

Pilgrim World is referencing a scene from Addams Family Values

Long-time Addams Family fans would have been able to spot the relevance of Pilgrim World in the Netflix series.

In the 1993 movie Addams Family Values, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) burns down a camp after being forced to partake in their Thanksgiving-themed play.

Wednesday is known to hate colonialism and pilgrims in the original films and that still rings true with the new addition to the franchise.

Wednesday causes chaos at Pilgrim World. Picture: Netflix

Nevermore Academy's gargoyles symbolise different characters

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that there are some expertly placed Easter eggs within the architecture of Nevermore Academy.

The gargoyles in the quad actually represent different characters that Wednesday fans have quickly come to know and love, – and apparently, they hint towards the plot too. Intriguing...

The set designer Mark Scruton revealed to Variety: "All the gargoyles, they designed [them] to represent the different groups within the schools. So there’s vampires and gorgons and sirens..."

Students at Nevermore fall into different magical groups. Picture: Netflix

Edgar Allan Poe is a running theme in Wednesday

Edgar Allan Poe, a prolific American writer and poet, is endlessly referenced in the Netflix series and is even written into the show as a famous alumnus of the fictitious school.

In fact, the school is in part named after one of Edgar's most famous poems 'The Raven', the famous work features the bird saying the word 'nevermore' over and over in various stanzas.

Ravens can be seen all over campus in the show and Principal Weems even has some taxidermy birds sitting on her desk!

And of course, most obvious of all, in episode two the Nevermore students compete in the aptly named Poe Cup!

Ravens can be seen all over Nevermore Academy. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday and Enid compete in the Poe Cup race. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday's archery streak continues on Netflix

Fans of the aforementioned Addams Family Values will recognise that Jenna Ortega's Wednesday isn't the first to illustrate some pretty serious archery skills.

In the 1993 movie, Wednesday and her brother Pugsley dust off their bows and arrows and partake in a little archery, making the inclusion of the woeful character's impressive bullseye shot on the Netflix show not all that surprising!

We're sure there are plenty more hidden gems in Wednesday, what Easter eggs have you spotted?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital