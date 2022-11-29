Netflix's 'Wednesday' Has Everyone Streaming Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary'

29 November 2022, 16:06 | Updated: 29 November 2022, 17:18

Wednesday has given 'Bloody Mary' a renaissance
Wednesday has given 'Bloody Mary' a renaissance. Picture: Netflix/Lady Gaga

By Savannah Roberts

Wednesday fans are pairing Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' with scenes from the Netflix show and it's given the 2011 song a resurgence!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The power of television! Yet again, Netflix proves its influence over the music industry as fan edits of Wednesday have caused an old Lady Gaga song to climb in popularity.

In 2011, Lady Gaga truly was the moment with the release of her sophomore studio album 'Born This Way', now a non-single from the record 'Bloody Mary' is having its moment all thanks to the new Addams Family adaptation.

Here’s How Netflix Filmed Thing In ‘Wednesday’

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

The Tim Burton-directed show has become everyone's new favourite hit, with viewers taking to TikTok to celebrate the dark comedy.

Wednesday is Netflix's latest mega-sucess
Wednesday is Netflix's latest mega-sucess. Picture: Netflix
Everyone's streaming Lady Gaga's 2011 track
Everyone's streaming Lady Gaga's 2011 track. Picture: Getty

One scene in particular that has everyone talking is Jenna Ortega's iconic dance as Wednesday Addams, it didn't take long for fans to repost the rewatchable moment all over social media.

Many fan edits of the deadpan dance feature the 'Bloody Mary' track (with some even using a sped-up version), and we have to say that the decade-old Lady Gaga tune really matches the aesthetic of the show!

While the original song to play in the background of the unforgettable dance scene was 'Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps, many of the videos circulating online have replaced it with the eerie song in question – the beat fits perfectly!

This quickly led to the Gaga song becoming a trending sound on TikTok, causing a massive spike in streams.

Chart Data reports that the song shot up to 429,000 listens on Spotify in just one day, which became its biggest streaming day of all time!

At the time of writing, 'Bloody Mary' sits at a total of 66 million streams since its release 11 years ago.

The Wednesday X Lady Gaga crossover is the latest occurrence of television influencing viewers' music streaming habits, echoing how Stranger Things caused Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' to become a pop culture moment 37 years after its initial release!

