Here's How Much Kate Bush Has Made From The 'Running Up That Hill' Renaissance

4 July 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 4 July 2022, 17:20

'Running Up That Hill' has seen a lucrative spike in streams
'Running Up That Hill' has seen a lucrative spike in streams

By Savannah Roberts

How much has Kate Bush earned since the mass resurgence of her 1985 tune 'Running Up That Hill' due to Stranger Things?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's unlikely that you've been able to go long without hearing Kate Bush's mega-hit 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)' in the past month thanks to Stranger Things

The now-iconic scene that played out in season four, episode four caused the British icon's 1985 track to soar the charts and cement itself firmly as a pop culture moment!

Stranger Things’ Cast Glow-Up From Seasons One To Four

Kate's earnings from the 37-year-old song has proliferated exponentially since the Stranger Things episode aired on Netflix on May 27.

Fans have flocked to streaming services and YouTube to lap up the song that's been made famous to new audiences from the pivotal scene where Max (portrayed by Sadie Sink) faces the 'Upside Down' villain.

But how much has Kate Bush earned from 'Running Up That Hill' nearly four decades after its initial release?

'Running Up That Hill' has dominated streaming despite being released 37 years ago
'Running Up That Hill' has dominated streaming despite being released 37 years ago

CBS reports that since Stranger Things released 'Chapter Four: Dear Billy' and used the unforgettable tune, Bush has earned an eye-watering $2.3 million (£1.8 million) in streaming royalties!

The report shows that the mammoth sum was acquired between May 27, the date the episode dropped and kicked off the cultural phenomenon, and June 23.

Kate is the sole writer and producer of the track, meaning it's likely that the now-63-year-old has pocketed the majority of the earnings herself.

In the past month, 'Running Up That Hill' reached Number One in Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland and claimed the top spot on the SKY VIP Official Top 40 – it even momentarily became the most-streamed song in the world.

Max's 'Upside Down' villain scene in Stranger Things 4 sparked the song's resurgence
Max's 'Upside Down' villain scene in Stranger Things 4 sparked the song's resurgence. Picture: Netflix
'Running Up That Hill' hails from Kate Bush's 1985 record 'Hounds of Love'
'Running Up That Hill' hails from Kate Bush's 1985 record 'Hounds of Love'

The famously private musician released a statement via her website following the song's resurgence in popularity, she wrote: “I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving."

"And it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force," she continued.

“I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a number one in such an unexpected way."

