Stranger Things’ Cast Glow-Up From Seasons One To Four
27 May 2022, 18:07
Stranger Things series 4 is finally here after a three-year wait, and the cast, including Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin, look so grown up!
Listen to this article
Stranger Things first dropped on Netflix back in 2016 and a whole six years and four seasons later the famous cast returned to our screens looking worlds away from their 11-year-old selves who started out in the show.
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, is just one of the stars of the record-breaking series, starring alongside David Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Joe Keery (Steve), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin).
Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline
In series four of Stranger Things, Eleven, Will, Lucas, Mike, Dustin and Max are grown-up teenagers, not only trying to survive high school every day but also trying to survive the devilish creature from the Upside Down who targets students with trauma.
Meanwhile, Eleven is trying to get her powers back before the parallel world beneath Hawkins seemingly takes over the entire town.
The characters are facing much darker and scarier realms this time around, with Joe Keery even admitting ‘kids will have nightmares’ after watching the new season.
But what about the actors themselves? We’re taking a look at how the young cast have transformed from Stranger Things season one in 2016 to season four in 2022…
Finn Wolfhard (Mike)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
Noah Schnapp (Will)
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)
Joe Keery (Steve Harrington)
Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler)
Charlie Heaton (Jonathan)
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital