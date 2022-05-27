Stranger Things’ Cast Glow-Up From Seasons One To Four

27 May 2022, 18:07

The Stranger Things cast were youngsters in season 1
The Stranger Things cast were youngsters in season 1. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Stranger Things series 4 is finally here after a three-year wait, and the cast, including Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin, look so grown up!

Stranger Things first dropped on Netflix back in 2016 and a whole six years and four seasons later the famous cast returned to our screens looking worlds away from their 11-year-old selves who started out in the show.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, is just one of the stars of the record-breaking series, starring alongside David Harbour (Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce), Joe Keery (Steve), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin).

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

In series four of Stranger Things, Eleven, Will, Lucas, Mike, Dustin and Max are grown-up teenagers, not only trying to survive high school every day but also trying to survive the devilish creature from the Upside Down who targets students with trauma.

Stranger Things series 4 just dropped
Stranger Things series 4 just dropped. Picture: Netflix

Meanwhile, Eleven is trying to get her powers back before the parallel world beneath Hawkins seemingly takes over the entire town.

The characters are facing much darker and scarier realms this time around, with Joe Keery even admitting ‘kids will have nightmares’ after watching the new season.

But what about the actors themselves? We’re taking a look at how the young cast have transformed from Stranger Things season one in 2016 to season four in 2022…

Finn Wolfhard (Mike)

Finn Wolfhard is now a teenager
Finn Wolfhard is now a teenager. Picture: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) in 2016 and now
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) in 2016 and now. Picture: Getty

Noah Schnapp (Will)

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp in 2016 and 2022
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp in 2016 and 2022. Picture: Getty

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin)
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin). Picture: Getty

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas)

Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas on Stranger Things
Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas on Stranger Things. Picture: Getty

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington)

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington)
Joe Keery (Steve Harrington). Picture: Getty

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler)

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) in 2016 and 2022
Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) in 2016 and 2022. Picture: Getty

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan)

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan in Stranger Things)
Charlie Heaton (Jonathan in Stranger Things). Picture: Getty

