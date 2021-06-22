Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi And Dating History Revealed

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Getty / Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown is dating the son of Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, but who has she dated in the past?

Millie Bobby Brown soared into the spotlight as Eleven on Stranger Things and at 17 years old she’s become a household name.

So when Millie stepped out with new boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 19, fans were in awe of their absolute powerhouse relationship.

But who has Millie dated in the past, and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Jake Bongiovi confirmed his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

Millie and Jake took their relationship public on 19 June, just a few weeks after they sparked dating rumours when the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi shared a photo of them together.

Back on 3 June, Jake shared a selfie where he called MBB his ‘BFF’ and she returned the statement in the comments with a unicorn emoji.

They’re clearly more than BFFs now though…

Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson

Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson split after 10 months together. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Enola Holmes star Millie dated Joseph for 10 months from 2019 until August 2020.

The youngsters managed to keep their relationship private, confirming their romance with a simple Snapchat story together which Millie captioned “Ly.”

Joseph is the son of England rugby star Jason Robinson.

They apparently split due to their time apart amid the numerous national lockdowns and clashing work schedules.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius dated when she was 15. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie and budding pop star/ TikTok star Jacob dated for seven months back in 2018.

At the time, they announced their split in a statement on Instagram Stories, writing: “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.”

They’ve reportedly stayed amicable ever since.

