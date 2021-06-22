Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi And Dating History Revealed

22 June 2021, 17:16 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 17:34

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Getty / Jake Bongiovi/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Millie Bobby Brown is dating the son of Jon Bon Jovi, Jake Bongiovi, but who has she dated in the past?

Millie Bobby Brown soared into the spotlight as Eleven on Stranger Things and at 17 years old she’s become a household name.

So when Millie stepped out with new boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 19, fans were in awe of their absolute powerhouse relationship.

When Is Stranger Things 4 Coming Out? Cast Updates, Trailers And More

But who has Millie dated in the past, and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown is dating Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Jake Bongiovi confirmed his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi confirmed his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

Millie and Jake took their relationship public on 19 June, just a few weeks after they sparked dating rumours when the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi shared a photo of them together.

Back on 3 June, Jake shared a selfie where he called MBB his ‘BFF’ and she returned the statement in the comments with a unicorn emoji.

They’re clearly more than BFFs now though…

Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson

Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson split after 10 months together
Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson split after 10 months together. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Enola Holmes star Millie dated Joseph for 10 months from 2019 until August 2020.

The youngsters managed to keep their relationship private, confirming their romance with a simple Snapchat story together which Millie captioned “Ly.”

Joseph is the son of England rugby star Jason Robinson.

They apparently split due to their time apart amid the numerous national lockdowns and clashing work schedules.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius dated when she was 15
Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius dated when she was 15. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie and budding pop star/ TikTok star Jacob dated for seven months back in 2018.

At the time, they announced their split in a statement on Instagram Stories, writing: “The decision with Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.”

They’ve reportedly stayed amicable ever since.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Halsey is teasing her fourth studio album and fans can't contain their excitement

Here's Why Fans Are Convinced That Halsey Is About To Drop An Album

Olivia Rodrigo shared her graduation pictures on social media

Olivia Rodrigo Officially Graduated From High School In The Most Iconic Way

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Jade Thirlwall LGBTQ Ally

4 Important Reasons Jade Thirlwall Is The Ultimate LGTBQ+ Ally

Little Mix

James Michael Tyler revealed his cancer kept him from attending the Friends reunion

Friends’ Gunther Actor James Michael Tyler Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album