Millie Bobby Brown Posts First Photo With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi & Fans Are Losing It

1 November 2021, 15:07

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi just made their debut over on the Stranger Things’ actress’ Instagram account.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since June this year and the 17-year-old actress just posted her first photo with the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, so naturally fans are in meltdown.

After spending the weekend in London, where Millie’s been shooting Enola Holmes 2, the young star posted a photo of herself and Jake on the London Eye.

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Latest, Trailers, Cast & All The News

It was a blurry snap but fans instantly knew it was the lovebirds.

Millie Bobby Brown posted her first photo with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown posted her first photo with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie let emojis do the talking in the caption, leaving just a Ferris wheel and an eye emoji.

In the fuzzy pic, Millie has her arms wrapped around Jake, who planted a kiss on her cheek for the romantic moment.

Fans are loving the rare PDA on Millie’s feed, flooding the snap with comments within minutes.

“Omg,” one person simply replied.

Millie and Jake Bongiovi started dating in the summer
Millie and Jake Bongiovi started dating in the summer. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram
Jake Bongiovi posted a photo with Millie Bobby Brown two weeks before she shared their first joint snap
Jake Bongiovi posted a photo with Millie Bobby Brown two weeks before she shared their first joint snap. Picture: Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

“Omg I’m so happy for you,” commented another.

“They are the cutest,” a third fan wrote.

Just a couple of weeks prior to Millie’s first snap of Jake on her feed, the 19-year-old shared a selfie of him and the Eleven actress in the CCTV camera of a shop, confirming they’re still together.

It was way back in June that Jake first uploaded a snap with Millie to his feed, captioning it: “BFF.”

Now we know they were a whole lot more than BFFs…

