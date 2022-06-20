Kate Bush Thanks Fans For 'Running Up That Hill' Success 37 Years After Its Release

Kate Bush's music is having a moment because of Stranger Things. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Kate Bush has dominated the charts with a song that she released 37 years ago, with the alternative artist revealing that she's "overwhelmed and moved" by 'Running Up That Hill's sudden renaissance.

Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)' has been thrust into the limelight once again due to a highly-talked-about scene that plays out in Stranger Things 4 – and the musical icon hasn't quite gotten over the pop culture moment.

The track hails from her 1985 record 'Hounds of Love' and was released as the lead single from the project, with Bush serving as the sole writer and producer at just 27.

The resurgence of the 80s New wave anthem inspired the now-63-year-old artist to release a rare public statement, thanking fans for the sudden streams that have caused it to soar to the top of the charts.

‘Running Up That Hill’ claimed the Number 1 spot on the SKY VIP Official Top 40 on June 19, an impressive 37 years after the track first made waves.

Kate Bush initially climbed the charts in the 70s and 80s with her unique sound. Picture: Alamy

The enigmatic Kate shared a sentimental post to her website about the song re-emerging within the cultural zeitgeist: “I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving,"

"And it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force," she continued.

The 'Wuthering Heights' singer explained: “I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a number one in such an unexpected way.”

She praised the Stranger Things creators for their work on the wildly successful show, stating that without it, new audiences wouldn't be experiencing her previous work in a new light.

Sadie Sink listened to 'Running Up That Hill' in a pivotal Stranger Things scene. Picture: Netflix

'Running Up That Hill' was released in 1985, however it's broken records in 2022. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: “The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults. In this latest series, the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now.

"I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that’s incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people," she posted on her website.

Kate spoke about the now-iconic scene that featured 'Running Up That Hill', which involved 20-year-old Sadie Sink's character Max listening to the track on a Walkman as she escaped the 'Upside Down' villain.

“By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light – as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) – the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.”

Kate continued: “I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage – taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives."

