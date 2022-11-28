Here’s How Netflix Filmed Thing In ‘Wednesday’

Thing is Wednesday's trusty sidekick. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Thing in Netflix series 'Wednesday' is just as iconic as Wednesday herself.

Thing is The Addams Family’s trusty sidekick in Wednesday after Jenna Ortega’s character convinces the hand with a mind of its own to work for her.

Originally sent by Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez to spy on their daughter, Wednesday gets a literal helping hand from the family’s silent assistant as she adjusts to her new life at Nevermore boarding school.

If the scenes involving Thing left you wondering how on earth Netflix filmed the mysterious hand, the streaming platform have finally shared their secrets in a series of new behind-the-scenes images.

They wrote in a tweet: “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”

Thing is portrayed by an actor named Victor Dorobantu. Picture: Netflix

Victor Dorobantu is the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

In the photos Victor can be seen in a blue one-piece so he could easily be edited out, leaving just his hand in shot while he stayed well out of the way.

In one scene, he hides underneath a desk with his arm through a hole so that Wednesday can ‘talk’ to Thing.

The role also involved him laying on a moving machine with just his hand in view, to create the illusion of Thing independently walking around.

Fans of the show have been praising Victor, declaring he should win ‘best supporting limb’ in awards season.

Victor Dorobantu had to lay on a moving vehicle for some scenes. Picture: Netflix

Thing is the Addams Family's loyal assistant. Picture: Netflix

“The nuance and expression shown through Thing’s role is joyful to watch,” one viewer wrote.

“But it's not just a hand! It's THING. Ride or die, got your back Thing!” Commented another.

“Incredible work! Such a fantastic series! Another Romanian actor contributing to this masterpiece - the other is George Burcea who plays Lurch!!” Replied a third.

Fans are already demanding Wednesday series two, which creators haven’t ruled out just yet.

Jenna herself said she has ‘no idea’ if the show will continue.

Given that The Addams Family is such an iconic show, it could be that the series continues but follows a different family member in future.

