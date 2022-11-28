Here’s How Netflix Filmed Thing In ‘Wednesday’

28 November 2022, 12:38 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 14:00

Thing is Wednesday's trusty sidekick
Thing is Wednesday's trusty sidekick. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Thing in Netflix series 'Wednesday' is just as iconic as Wednesday herself.

Thing is The Addams Family’s trusty sidekick in Wednesday after Jenna Ortega’s character convinces the hand with a mind of its own to work for her.

Originally sent by Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez to spy on their daughter, Wednesday gets a literal helping hand from the family’s silent assistant as she adjusts to her new life at Nevermore boarding school.

If the scenes involving Thing left you wondering how on earth Netflix filmed the mysterious hand, the streaming platform have finally shared their secrets in a series of new behind-the-scenes images.

Netflix Viewers Are Losing It Over This Iconic 'Wednesday' Dancing Scene

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

They wrote in a tweet: “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”

Thing is portrayed by an actor named Victor Dorobantu
Thing is portrayed by an actor named Victor Dorobantu. Picture: Netflix
Victor Dorobantu is the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday
Victor Dorobantu is the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

In the photos Victor can be seen in a blue one-piece so he could easily be edited out, leaving just his hand in shot while he stayed well out of the way.

In one scene, he hides underneath a desk with his arm through a hole so that Wednesday can ‘talk’ to Thing.

The role also involved him laying on a moving machine with just his hand in view, to create the illusion of Thing independently walking around.

Fans of the show have been praising Victor, declaring he should win ‘best supporting limb’ in awards season.

Victor Dorobantu had to lay on a moving vehicle for some scenes
Victor Dorobantu had to lay on a moving vehicle for some scenes. Picture: Netflix
Thing is the Addams Family's loyal assistant
Thing is the Addams Family's loyal assistant. Picture: Netflix

“The nuance and expression shown through Thing’s role is joyful to watch,” one viewer wrote.

“But it's not just a hand! It's THING. Ride or die, got your back Thing!” Commented another.

“Incredible work! Such a fantastic series! Another Romanian actor contributing to this masterpiece - the other is George Burcea who plays Lurch!!” Replied a third.

Fans are already demanding Wednesday series two, which creators haven’t ruled out just yet.

Jenna herself said she has ‘no idea’ if the show will continue.

Given that The Addams Family is such an iconic show, it could be that the series continues but follows a different family member in future.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the new Addams Family Netflix series, Wednesday

The Lowdown On Netflix’s 'Wednesday' Including Episodes And Cast Info

100 UK companies are officially implementing a four-day week

100 UK Companies Are Implementing A Four-Day Week

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles

Where You’ve Seen Jenna Ortega Before Her Netflix Role As Wednesday Addams

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Series 8 Villa Queen

Love Island

Are you ready for a Celebs Go Dating X Tinder Swindler crossover?

The Tinder Swindler Star Is Looking For Love On Celebs Go Dating

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star