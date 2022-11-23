Who Plays Enid Sinclair In Netflix’s Wednesday? Meet Emma Meyers

The lowdown on Emma Meyers who plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

Here’s what you need to know about the actress Emma Meyers, who plays Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s Wednesday.

Netflix’s Wednesday features a star-studded cast of actors who are taking on the 2022 revamp of The Addams Family universe.

The new comedy series is produced and directed by the one and only Tim Burton - which tells us one thing already; to expect *excellence*.

As well as the Gen-Z Horror queen Jenna Ortega playing Wednesday Addams herself and the OG Wednesday, Christina Ricci, starring as a new character named Marilyn Thornhill, fans have been wanting to know more about the characters in the new series.

One of the most talked-about characters already is Wednesday’s Nevermore roommate, Enid Sinclair.

But who exactly is Enid Sinclair? Get to know the character and the woman who plays her, Emma Meyers…

Emma Meyers plays Enid Sinclair in Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

Who plays Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s Wednesday?

Enid Sinclair is a Nevermore alum and described as the complete opposite of Wednesday Addams.

Although roommates, the pair have some huge differences - the main being that Enid is into bright colours and is ‘super bubbly’ - an opposite reflection of Wednesday, of course - oh, and she just so happens to be a werewolf!

Emma Meyers, who portrays ‘Wednesday’s nightmare’ in the series, described her character, saying: “She’s a bit of a late bloomer, which causes her to feel ostracized from her own community.

“And until Wednesday shows up, she hasn’t really learned how to stand up for herself yet. But Wednesday teaches her an important lesson on how to accept yourself, and stand up for yourself.”

Enid Sinclair is Wednesday Addam's roommate at Nevermore Academy. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday dropped on Netflix on November 23. Picture: Netflix

Who is Emma Meyers?

Newcomer Emma’s role in Netflix’s Wednesday is her first big break as the 20-year-old has appeared in a handful of flicks before.

She has previously appeared in movies such as Girl in the Basement and A Taste Of Christmas, and has worked on the TV show, The Baker and the Beauty.

