What Time Is 'Wednesday' Coming Out On Netflix?

By Kathryn Knight

Wednesday is finally coming to Netflix on 23rd November, but what time will it be released?

Wednesday is the latest spin on The Addams Family, with Jenny Ortega reviving the character for Netflix’s new series.

The new show, also starring Catherine Zeta Jones, drops on 23rd November, and is one of the platform’s most highly-anticipated series of the year.

For that reason, Addams Family fans are eager to dive into series one, which will have eight episodes, especially as the show’s creators haven’t yet ruled out a series two.

So, when will Wednesday come out on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

Wednesday is available on Netflix from 23 November. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday's creators haven't ruled out future series. Picture: Netflix

What time is Wednesday coming out on Netflix?

Wednesday will come out on Netflix at around 8AM (GMT). New shows on Netflix typically drop at midnight (PT) on the West Coast of the US, which is 5AM (ET) and 8AM here in the UK.

The early time means diehard Addams Family fans can binge the series within a day if they wanted to.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. - Netflix

Jenny Ortega plays Wednesday Addams. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday has scope for future series according to its creators. Picture: Netflix

Even before the series has been released viewers want to know whether there will be future series of Wednesday but Netflix haven’t confirmed this yet.

However, the show’s creators are said to be enthusiastic about continuing Wednesday and her family’s story in future series.

In an interview with Empire, the show’s creators Miles Miller and Alfred Gough said they’re optimistic for the show’s future, explaining: “Miles and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses.”

