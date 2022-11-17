Jenna Ortega At The Wednesday Netflix Premiere Is The Moment & Fans Agree

By Capital FM

Fans can’t get enough of Jenna Ortega’s stunning look and ode to Wednesday Addams at the Netflix premiere.

Jenna Ortega landed the role of a lifetime as Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series, Wednesday, and it’s the perfect fit.

Fans have been lapping up every ounce of the first glimpse of the series, which is set to drop on the streaming platform on November 23.

To add the cherry on top of Jenna’s casting in the new show, the 20-year-old actress took to the premiere to show her main character energy through her jaw-dropping outfit.

Maintaining the gothic tone of her Wednesday role, Jenna rocked up to the red carpet with a black veil and black dress with a thigh slit, courtesy of Versace SS23.

Jenna Ortega stunned at the Wednesday premiere. Picture: Getty

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the new Tim Burton production. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday drops on Netflix on November 23. Picture: Netflix

Dishing on her styling, the young star told Entertainment Tonight that the veil especially was a tribute to her character, explaining: “It just felt appropriate. I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out of it.”

“I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do. I think she would appreciate the veil," she added.

As Jenna is days away from gifting us with her dark portrayal in the Tim Burton-produced series, fans can’t get enough of how she is the moment.

The cast of Netflix's Wednesday. Picture: Getty

oh jenna ortega has graduated from sister to mother idk… pic.twitter.com/ZxMASNJe9G — ℳ ࿐ (@ARACNIAS) November 17, 2022

jenna ortega in versace ss23 at the premiere of wednesday, oh she’s taking it pic.twitter.com/cmJtOZxIXc — taylor russell’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) November 17, 2022

Taking to Twitter to rave about her premiere outfit choice, one fan penned: “Jenna Ortega knows what she is doing.”

“Oh jenna ortega has graduated from sister to mother idk [sic],” wrote another, while a third chimed in: “Jenna ortega in versace ss23 at the premiere of wednesday, oh she’s taking it.”

Another proud fan added: “The way you can tell she’s still in character jenna ortega is an ACTRESS baby.”

We’re all in awe, Jenna!

