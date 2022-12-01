Kim Kardashian And North West Just Recreated Wednesday’s Iconic Dancing Scene

1 December 2022, 17:07

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are bringing the Wednesday vibes to TikTok!

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are the latest to jump on the bandwagon that is Netflix’s Wednesday.

The new comedy series based on Wednesday Addams has been all everyone can talk about after it dropped on November 23, and one scene, in particular, has everyone obsessed - yep, that dancing scene!

The hilarious scene shows the titular character letting loose on the dance floor during her school Nevermore Academy’s Rave’n Dance.

Netflix Viewers Are Losing It Over This Iconic 'Wednesday' Dancing Scene

So, What Exactly Are Wednesday Addams’ Powers & Has She Always Had Them?

Wednesday fans have been recreating the dance scene
Wednesday fans have been recreating the dance scene. Picture: Netflix
Kim Kardashian and North West recreated the iconic Wednesday dance
Kim Kardashian and North West recreated the iconic Wednesday dance. Picture: Getty

Of course, she’s as dead-pan as ever and even revealed she improvised the entire thing!

The iconic duo that is Kim and her nine-year-old daughter hopped on TikTok to recreate some of their Wednesday-inspired moves.

They even did it to throwback track, Lady Gaga's ‘Bloody Mary’, which has been going viral on TikTok all over again thanks to fan edits of Wednesday’s dance scene.

Fans have been obsessing over Kim and North's Wednesday dance
Fans have been obsessing over Kim and North's Wednesday dance. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The video has already raked in over 6.4million views in 24 hours - impressive, right?

Fans have even hopped to Twitter to rave about how much they love the mother-and-daughter duo’s recreation of the dance scene.

One person described them as “cute AF [sic],” while another penned: “We stan!!!” and we agree!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you missed whilst watching Wednesday

Wednesday's Easter Eggs: All The Hidden References In The Netflix Show

TV & Film

Joe Goldberg is in London for You series 4

What Will Happen In 'You' Season 4?

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms New Music In 2023 - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Harry Styles posts tribute to Christine McVie

Harry Styles Remembers Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie With Sweet Tribute

When will Dua Lipa release another album?

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Winning Weekend

Radio

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star