Kim Kardashian And North West Just Recreated Wednesday’s Iconic Dancing Scene

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are bringing the Wednesday vibes to TikTok!

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are the latest to jump on the bandwagon that is Netflix’s Wednesday.

The new comedy series based on Wednesday Addams has been all everyone can talk about after it dropped on November 23, and one scene, in particular, has everyone obsessed - yep, that dancing scene!

The hilarious scene shows the titular character letting loose on the dance floor during her school Nevermore Academy’s Rave’n Dance.

Netflix Viewers Are Losing It Over This Iconic 'Wednesday' Dancing Scene

So, What Exactly Are Wednesday Addams’ Powers & Has She Always Had Them?

Wednesday fans have been recreating the dance scene. Picture: Netflix

Kim Kardashian and North West recreated the iconic Wednesday dance. Picture: Getty

Of course, she’s as dead-pan as ever and even revealed she improvised the entire thing!

The iconic duo that is Kim and her nine-year-old daughter hopped on TikTok to recreate some of their Wednesday-inspired moves.

They even did it to throwback track, Lady Gaga's ‘Bloody Mary’, which has been going viral on TikTok all over again thanks to fan edits of Wednesday’s dance scene.

Fans have been obsessing over Kim and North's Wednesday dance. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The video has already raked in over 6.4million views in 24 hours - impressive, right?

Fans have even hopped to Twitter to rave about how much they love the mother-and-daughter duo’s recreation of the dance scene.

One person described them as “cute AF [sic],” while another penned: “We stan!!!” and we agree!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital