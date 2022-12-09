Why is Wednesday called Wednesday?

On Air Now
Why does Wednesday have such a unique name? Here's the lowdown behind the name of the iconic character.
It's safe to say that we all binged through Wednesday in record time, the Netflix spin-off of the iconic Addams Family franchise has certainly become a pop culture moment!
Naturally, viewers have been asking more and more questions about the titular character portrayed by Jenna Ortega, with many wondering why the dreary Addams member has such a unique name...
Well, Morticia Addams actually dished on the decision to giver her daughter the unlikely title in the first episode of the hit series.
Wednesday is named after the nursery rhyme commonly referred to as 'Monday's Child' – and it's from the 1800s! Interestingly, this is actually a reference to how the original Addams Family creator titled the character.
In the first episode, Morticia enrolled Wednesday in Nevermore Academy and spoke about the inspiration behind her daughter's name to Principal Larissa Weems.
The Netlfix series' central character takes her name from the third line of the song, it goes: "Wednesday's child is full of woe."
Viewers know that she is pretty woeful, so it makes sense!
The original creator and illustrator of the Addams Family cartoons, Charles Addams, decided to name Wednesday after the poem after the character was originally nameless. So the explanation rings true both in fiction and reality!
You can read the full nursery rhyme below!
Monday's child is fair of face,
Tuesday's child is full of grace
Wednesday's child is full of woe
Thursday's child has far to go
Friday's child is loving and giving
Saturday's child works hard for a living
And the child born on the Sabbath day
Is bonny and blithe, good and gay
