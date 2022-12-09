Why Is Wednesday Addams Called Wednesday?

The lowdown on Wednesday's name. Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Why does Wednesday have such a unique name? Here's the lowdown behind the name of the iconic character.

It's safe to say that we all binged through Wednesday in record time, the Netflix spin-off of the iconic Addams Family franchise has certainly become a pop culture moment!

Naturally, viewers have been asking more and more questions about the titular character portrayed by Jenna Ortega, with many wondering why the dreary Addams member has such a unique name...

Well, Morticia Addams actually dished on the decision to giver her daughter the unlikely title in the first episode of the hit series.

Wednesday is known as a 'woeful' character. Picture: Netflix

Why is Wednesday called Wednesday?

Wednesday is named after the nursery rhyme commonly referred to as 'Monday's Child' – and it's from the 1800s! Interestingly, this is actually a reference to how the original Addams Family creator titled the character.

In the first episode, Morticia enrolled Wednesday in Nevermore Academy and spoke about the inspiration behind her daughter's name to Principal Larissa Weems.

The Netlfix series' central character takes her name from the third line of the song, it goes: "Wednesday's child is full of woe."

Viewers know that she is pretty woeful, so it makes sense!

The original creator and illustrator of the Addams Family cartoons, Charles Addams, decided to name Wednesday after the poem after the character was originally nameless. So the explanation rings true both in fiction and reality!

You can read the full nursery rhyme below!

Morticia explains her daughter's name in the show. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday is named after an old nursery rhyme. Picture: Netflix

Monday's child is fair of face,

Tuesday's child is full of grace

Wednesday's child is full of woe

Thursday's child has far to go

Friday's child is loving and giving

Saturday's child works hard for a living

And the child born on the Sabbath day

Is bonny and blithe, good and gay

