Wednesday Cast's Real Ages Vs Their Nevermore Character Ages

5 December 2022, 17:03 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 17:31
A closer look at how old the cast of Wednesday are, their character ages and how to follow them on Instagram.
Wednesday on Netflix has been taking over all of our lives as the latest tale on the titular character has brought us all eight episodes of pure genius from producer Tim Burton.
With a star-studded cast from Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams to the OG Christina Ricci as Ms Thornhill, it’s no surprise that the world can’t stop talking about the new dark comedy series.
Wednesday's Easter Eggs: All The Hidden References In The Netflix Show
There have been a few changes made in the series adaptation compared to the classic tellings of The Addams Family over the years; one of which being Wednesday’s supernatural powers.
However, fans have been eagerly asking more questions about the show, including how old is Wednesday and her Nevermore classmates.
Here’s a look at the characters’ ages vs the actors’ real ages as well as their Instagram handles…
Instagram - @jennaortega
Real age: 20
Character age: 16
Instagram - @ememyers
Real age: 20
Character age: 16
Instagram - @riccigrams
Real age: 42
Character age: 42
Instagram - @catherinezetajones
Real age: 53
Character age: 49/50
Instagram - @loueyfromthehood
Real age: 66
Character age: 49/50
Instagram - @percy
Real age: 21
Character age: 16
Instagram - @hunterdoohan
Real age: 28
Character age: 16-19
Instagram - @sordociego
Real age: 56
Character age: over 50
Instagram - @moosa_mostafa_
Real age: 13
Character age: 16
Instagram - @georgieebleu
Real age: 21
Character age: 16
Instagram - @joysunday
Real age: 27
Character age: 16
Instagram - @gwendolineuniverse
Real age: 44
Character age: 49/50
Instagram - @isaa0rdonez
Real age: 13
Character age: 16
Instagram - @victor.dorobantu
Real age: 25
