Wednesday Cast's Real Ages Vs Their Nevermore Character Ages

The cast of Wednesday's real ages vs their character ages. Picture: Netflix

A closer look at how old the cast of Wednesday are, their character ages and how to follow them on Instagram.

Wednesday on Netflix has been taking over all of our lives as the latest tale on the titular character has brought us all eight episodes of pure genius from producer Tim Burton.

With a star-studded cast from Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams to the OG Christina Ricci as Ms Thornhill, it’s no surprise that the world can’t stop talking about the new dark comedy series.

There have been a few changes made in the series adaptation compared to the classic tellings of The Addams Family over the years; one of which being Wednesday’s supernatural powers.

However, fans have been eagerly asking more questions about the show, including how old is Wednesday and her Nevermore classmates.

Here’s a look at the characters’ ages vs the actors’ real ages as well as their Instagram handles…

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Instagram - @jennaortega

Real age: 20

Character age: 16

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams. Picture: Netflix

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Instagram - @ememyers

Real age: 20

Character age: 16

Emma Meyers plays Enid Sinclair. Picture: Netflix

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill

Instagram - @riccigrams

Real age: 42

Character age: 42

Christina Ricci plays Marilyn Thornhill. Picture: Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Instagram - @catherinezetajones

Real age: 53

Character age: 49/50

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia Addams. Picture: Netflix

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Instagram - @loueyfromthehood

Real age: 66

Character age: 49/50

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams. Picture: Netflix

Percy Hynes White as Xavier

Instagram - @percy

Real age: 21

Character age: 16

Percy Hynes White plays Xavier. Picture: Netflix

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Instagram - @hunterdoohan

Real age: 28

Character age: 16-19

Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin. Picture: Netflix

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Instagram - @sordociego

Real age: 56

Character age: over 50

Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester. Picture: Netflix

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene

Instagram - @moosa_mostafa_

Real age: 13

Character age: 16

Moosa Mostafa plays Eugene. Picture: Netflix

Georgie Farmer as Ajax

Instagram - @georgieebleu

Real age: 21

Character age: 16

Georgie Farmer plays Ajax. Picture: Netflix

Joy Sunday as Bianca

Instagram - @joysunday

Real age: 27

Character age: 16

Joy Sunday plays Bianca. Picture: Netflix

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Instagram - @gwendolineuniverse

Real age: 44

Character age: 49/50

Gwendoline Christie plays Larissa Weems. Picture: Netflix

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Instagram - @isaa0rdonez

Real age: 13

Character age: 16

Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams. Picture: Netflix

Victor Dorobantu AKA Thing

Instagram - @victor.dorobantu

Real age: 25

Victor Dorobantu plays Thing. Picture: Netflix

