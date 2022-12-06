What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

6 December 2022, 17:35

What song is in the iconic Wednesday dance scene?
What song is in the iconic Wednesday dance scene? Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Everyone wants to know what song was playing during Netflix's famous Wednesday dancing scene...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've all seen the iconic Wednesday dancing scene by now, but which song exactly is the woeful titular character moving to?

Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams has brought on a wave of praise from viewers and fellow Hollywood stars alike, with a shining moment from the Netflix series coming in the acclaimed Rave'N Dance scene.

Wednesday Cast's Real Ages Vs Their Nevermore Character Ages

Lady Gaga Responds To 'Wednesday' & It Turns Out She's A Big Fan Too

In fact, the 20-year-old actress revealed that she choreographed the dance moves herself, further consolidating her status as a pop culture sensation.

So, what song is Wednesday dancing to?

Wednesday fans want to know what music was used
Wednesday fans want to know what music was used. Picture: Netflix

Which song is Wednesday dancing to?

Jenna's Wednesday dances her night away at Nevermore Academy's school dance to 'Goo Goo Muck' by The Cramps!

The 1981 punk tune has had a renaissance since its use in the famous scene and has become synonymous with Netflix's Addams Family spin-off.

However, due to an increasingly popular TikTok trend, some fans think the dance was accompanied by another song...

Lady Gaga's music is being used by Wednesday fans
Lady Gaga's music is being used by Wednesday fans. Picture: Getty
Jenna Ortega still has everyone talking about her dance
Jenna Ortega still has everyone talking about her dance. Picture: Netflix

Is Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' in Wednesday?

It's unlikely that you've been able to scroll through TikTok without coming across Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary'!

It was released back in 2011 with the musician's 'Born This Way' record and the tune has been rediscovered in a big way since Netflix viewers began associating it with the show.

Wednesday fans have been recreating the famous dance on TikTok, with many creators opting to use 'Bloody Mary' (or a sped-up edit of the song) as the backing track.

Due to the insane popularity of the TikTok trend, many users have been convinced that the Lady gaga song was actually used in the show!

