WATCH: Jenna Ortega's Bloopers Are Giving Us Our Wednesday Fix

13 December 2022, 17:59

By Savannah Roberts

You don't want to miss watching Jenna Ortega breaking character as Wednesday and laughing on set of the hit-Netflix series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We all binged through Wednesday in record time, so whilst we're waiting for confirmation on a second season, what better way to fill the void than watch the bloopers reel!

Jenna Ortega became everyone's girl crush overnight as she wowed audiences with her performance of the iconically woefully Wednesday Addams.

What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

Catherine Zeta-Jones Addresses ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Rumours

It turns out, staying dreary for the camera isn't as easy as the 20-year-old makes it look! Earlier this week, Netflix released another bloopers video which shows Jenna breaking character and we can't stop watching it.

Wednesday is famous for her woe
Wednesday is famous for her woe. Picture: Netflix

Seeing Jenna dressed up in her Wednesday get-up but sporting a smile is quite a weird sight! Fans can't get enough of seeing the young actress having fun on-set between takes.

As the star fumbles a few of her deadpan zingers she begins to laugh and it's too adorable!

Ortega can also be seen goofing around during a break in filming the fencing scene from episode one of the Netflix series.

Wednesday may have some serious archery chops but Jenna didn't always hit the mark as the bloopers show her having a little bit of trouble with her bow and arrow, which gave Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) a little laugh.

Jenna broke character in the bloopers reel
Jenna broke character in the bloopers reel. Picture: Netflix
The whole cast had fun on-set of Wednesday
The whole cast had fun on-set of Wednesday. Picture: Netflix

We all know that Jenna and the Principal Weems actress Gwendoline Christie have been thick as thieves during their press tour, but it looks like the fun began whilst they were shooting!

Don't fret, the video will also meet your quota for the entire Addams clan! Behind-the-scenes footage of none other than Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who plays Morticia and Gomez Addams, singing hilariously in the back of a car will have you cracking up too.

The entire Wednesday cast looked like they had the time of their lives as they made the record-breaking show, this may have filled the hole in our hearts for now but we're already desperate for another season...

Fingers cross the news comes soon!

