Catherine Zeta-Jones Addresses ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Rumours

13 December 2022, 17:15

Catherine Zeta-Jones addressed rumours of Wednesday series two
Catherine Zeta-Jones addressed rumours of Wednesday series two. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Catherine Zeta-Jones is as tight-lipped as Morticia Addams herself.

Catherine Zeta-Jones addressed the ongoing swirling reports of Wednesday series two, after the show’s debut on Netflix broke records.

In an interview with E! The actress was asked about the season’s future, simply responding: “We have no idea.”

Wednesday – in which Jenna Ortega plays the show’s leading lady – has two Golden Globes nominations after breaking streaming records set by Stranger Things 4 within a week of its release.

What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

Wednesday Cast's Real Ages Vs Their Nevermore Character Ages

Jenna is up for Best Actress in a TV Series Musical or Comedy while the series itself is nominated for Best Television Series.

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams. Picture: Netflix

Netflix are yet to confirm whether Wednesday will be renewed for another series, but the show’s creators haven’t ruled out its future.

Co-creator Alfred Gough told Screen Rant that it could be a possibility, explaining: “Miles [Millar] and I are talking amongst ourselves about it. There's definitely more that you can explore in the world of the Addamses."

Meanwhile, Jenna herself said she has ‘no idea’ if the series will continue and admitted the season finale tied up enough loose ends for there not to be a second season - if that’s the way producers decided to go with.

She told NME: “It could continue but it could also end. I think that's what's kind of nice about the show – we have the option."

Wednesday fans are hoping series two is on the cards
Wednesday fans are hoping series two is on the cards. Picture: Netflix
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams. Picture: Netflix

It’s likely that we’ll have to wait a while to find out if a second season has been given the green light - and if it does go ahead, it’ll likely be released sometime around 2024 to factor in the decision-making and production time.

If Wednesday is given the green light for season 2, it’s likely a string of characters from the first season will reprise their roles.

It goes without saying that we can expect Jenna to return as Wednesday, while her family will likely make an appearance again.

