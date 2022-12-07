Is Jenna Ortega Single? Inside Her Dating History

The lowdown on Jenna Ortega's dating history. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams on Netflix where she’s caught in a love triangle - but is she dating anyone IRL?

Jenna Ortega has become the ‘it girl’ after starring as Wednesday Addams in the new titular Netflix series, Wednesday - and fans can’t stop wondering if she’s in a relationship.

The 20-year-old actress has become the Scream Queen of our generation after a number of horror flick roles, but her latest as Wednesday has made her one of the most talked-about stars in a while.

Although her character is caught in somewhat of a love triangle in the Netflix dark comedy between Xavier and Tyler, fans have been trying to find out more about Jenna’s IRL love life.

So, is Jenna dating anyone at the moment and who has she been romantically involved with?

Fans have been wondering if Jenna Ortega is single or in a relationship. Picture: Getty

Is Jenna Ortega dating anyone?

As of 2022, Jenna appears to be single and not dating anyone.

However, the actress is private about her romantic life and has remained tight-lipped about relationships.

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday in the new Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Jenna Ortega has remained tight-lipped about her love life. Picture: Getty

Who has Jenna Ortega dated?

In 2018, Jenna was linked to fellow actor Asher Angel after they attended Just Jared’s Halloween Party together and dressed up as former couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

She was also romantically linked to singer Jacob Sartorius after she appeared in his ‘Chapstick’ music video, where they shared a kiss.

However, Jenna set the record straight on her rumoured ‘ex-boyfriends’ during a podcast appearance in 2019.

She said on the Just Between Us podcast that she had never actually dated any of the boys she was linked to online.

When asked what the craziest thing she ever heard about herself was, she said: “Probably relationships. According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them.”

Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel in 2018. Picture: Getty

