Mason Disick’s Alleged Instagram Account Claims Pete Davidson Already ‘Proposed To Kim Kardashian’

An alleged Mason Disick Instagram account has gone viral again for sharing Kardashian tea. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

A new Instagram account that has been linked to Mason Disick has returned with some Kardashian tea weeks after spilling Kylie Jenner’s alleged new baby name.

Kardashian fans have been getting super invested in an Instagram account which they believe belongs to Mason Disick, and just weeks after allegedly revealing Kylie Jenner’s new baby name, the account has returned with more tea about the family.

The ‘finsta’ (fake Instagram) social media account has been sharing claims about all of the Kardashian-Jenners, with some eyebrow-raising claims in particular which have been circulating online.

The Kardashians Vs Blac Chyna Lawsuit Explained & Why They’re Being Sued

The account - @itzangel_j - took to Instagram Stories a few days ago to answer fans’ pressing questions about the family, including one which asked about relationship updates on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been dating for five months following her ongoing divorce from Kanye West.

A fan asked: “Is Kim going to have a baby with Pete?” to which the account responded: “Yes! They want a baby together via surrogate but they want to get married first.”

The alleged Mason Disick account has gone viral for sharing claims about the Kardashians. Picture: @itzangel_j/Instagram

Fans are convinced Mason Disick made a new account after claiming Kim Kardashian got the last one 'banned'. Picture: @lala0304.j/Instagram

“They planned it for around 2023,” the account added.

The alleged Mason account went on to tease that isn’t the only Kardashian baby being ‘planned’ next year, adding: “And Khloe also wants a baby via surrogate. They are planning to expect around the same time.”

The Instagram account later went on to add that Kylie allegedly secretly ‘got engaged’ to Travis Scott last month also.

However, the page appears to have been deleted now, with fans discovering a new one under the username - @lala0304.j - who went on to share more alleged tea about the Kardashians.

Mason Disick is the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

he been going in 🫣😂🙃

kim kardashian kendall jenner mason disick kris jenner kylie jenner kardashians pic.twitter.com/Zj3KXHWJOf — SierraMist (@sierrraadams) April 20, 2022

Mason Disick at it again!! x2 pic.twitter.com/mnVLQS0YAd — Barbie✨w/ the Tea ☕️ (@toomuchfiller) April 18, 2022

The account has amassed a whopping 14,000 followers in just a few days after hitting out at Kim on Instagram Stories for apparently getting the other page ‘banned’.

Appearing to be angered by the page being deleted, the person running the new account went on to claim: “Kim got proposed by Pete last week and she said it’s not the time yet but wants a kid with him next year.”

Of course, the claims haven’t been confirmed by the Kardashians themselves and there’s no legit evidence to back up that the account is actually run by Mason, but this hasn’t stopped fans speculating.

