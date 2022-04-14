Another Alleged Mason Disick Account Has Gone Viral For ‘Revealing’ Kylie Jenner’s Son’s New Name

14 April 2022, 12:30

An Instagram account that fans think is run by Mason Disick claimed to share Kylie Jenner's son's new name
An Instagram account that fans think is run by Mason Disick claimed to share Kylie Jenner's son's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kardashian fans are convinced Mason Disick has set up a new Instagram account to spill some more tea about his family including info about what Kylie Jenner has named her baby boy.

Mason Disick’s alleged new Instagram account has gone viral after the person running the account spilled some serious Kardashian tea.

The eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who is 12 years old, has been known to share private information about his family after he famously hopped on Instagram Live in 2020, where he told fans that Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott ‘weren’t back together’ at the time.

Khloe Kardashian Appears To Admit To Photoshopping Daughter True Into Disneyland Pictures

His latest alleged social media return has sent fans into a frenzy after the person running the ‘finsta’ (fake Instagram) claimed to reveal the new name of Kylie’s baby boy after she changed her son’s name from Wolf Webster.

Everyone has been keen to know what the makeup mogul had decided to name her son after the last-minute change of heart, and now fans think Mason’s apparent account has let the cat out of the bag!

The alleged Mason Disick account appeared to spill some claims about Kylie Jenner's baby name
The alleged Mason Disick account appeared to spill some claims about Kylie Jenner's baby name. Picture: @itzangel_j/Instagram
The account claimed Kylie has named her son Knight
The account claimed Kylie has named her son Knight. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The account - @itzangel_j - shared a picture of a baby, which fans believe is just a random photo from Google - alongside the name ‘Knight Jacques Webster’ before tagging Kylie and Travis in the post.

This comes after it was confirmed months ago that the couple had listed their son’s middle name as Jacques to pay homage to his rapper dad Travis - whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

The Instagram account later went on to share some tea about the Kardashians’ new Hulu and Disney Plus show ahead of its airing and shared some more claims about the famous family.

One claim included a hint at his mum and Travis Barker’s wedding date and location, which is at the same place the couple got engaged in Montecito, California.

Fans think Mason Disick is behind the account
Fans think Mason Disick is behind the account. Picture: Instagram
The alleged Mason Disick account claimed that Kendall Jenner was engaged to Devin Booker
The alleged Mason Disick account claimed that Kendall Jenner was engaged to Devin Booker. Picture: @itzangel_j/Instagram

“Save the date!! Friday July 1st Montecito, California,” wrote the person running the account, alongside a bride and church emoji.

“Honeymoon to Cabo San Luncas Mexico! Also celebrating the 4th of July weekend there,” they added.

The account also claimed that Kendall Jenner was engaged to her long-term boyfriend Devin Booker.

Of course, there is no confirmation that the account is actually run by Mason or anyone who actually knows the Kardashian-Jenners, but fans have been continuing to speculate online nonetheless.

