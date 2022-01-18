Kardashian Fans Are Losing It Over Mason Disick’s Alleged Secret Instagram & TikTok Accounts

Mason Disick's alleged secret Instagram & TikTok accounts have gone viral. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Fans are convinced Mason Disick has returned to social media to spill some tea on the Kardashian family.

Mason Disick has allegedly made his social media comeback in the form of two secret Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Posts by Instagram account @exclusivebymase and a TikTok account called @followmeandleave have gained thousands of followers after sharing posts shading the Kardashian-Jenner family, and fans are convinced the son of Kourtney and Scott could really be behind the account.

This wouldn’t be the first time Mason has jumped online to spill some tea about his family, with the 12-year-old previously hopping on Instagram Live in 2020 after his parents had deleted his Instagram account.

During the Live, he answered questions about his family members, revealing to fans at the time that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘weren’t back together’.

Fans are losing it over Mason Disick's alleged social media accounts. Picture: Instagram

mason disick absolutely does not care i can’t wait for the kardashian kids to grow up it’s going to be hilarious pic.twitter.com/RIY9bguRoZ — katie (@katiiecollier) January 16, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick previously banned Mason from Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Now, a new post shared to his alleged Instagram Stories has gone viral after whoever is behind the account threw some serious shade on Kendall Jenner.

The post read: “Okay I’m being honest don’t come at me. Might delete this right away lol. But I’m genuinely curious, do people actually like my aunt Kendall?

“Like do people really like look up to her etc. I find her so so boring. Like nothing fun about her life. Okay walk I guess but like that’s it so average.

“Luv you Kenny but like I never even see edits of you on my fyp and I always see like Kylie all the time. Okay bye.”

Fans are convinced Mason Disick made his secret social media comeback. Picture: Instagram

i already know mason disick is gonna get in trouble for this one! pic.twitter.com/uTN2BXoNVU — ًliz! (@llaraeliz) January 14, 2022

What did Kendall Jenner do to Mason Disick that made him violate her so hard on his secret Instagram 😩 pic.twitter.com/ZgSvuHrNie — Badjokesandhugs (@mollodonnell_) January 18, 2022

The account went on to share some shady posts about Tristan Thompson amid the Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal, as well as responding to fan questions about whether Kylie had given birth to her second baby yet.

Photos of a baby were even posted to the account, with many thinking they were leaked snaps of Kylie’s new bub - which the account owner swiftly denied.

Fans have been losing it over the posts, however, with one person penning: “Mason disick absolutely does not care I can’t wait for the kardashian kids to grow up it’s going to be hilarious.”

“Petition to get mason disick and north west their own reality show,” added another.

