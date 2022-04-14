Khloe Kardashian Appears To Admit To Photoshopping Daughter True Into Disneyland Pictures

Khloe Kardashian seemingly confirms she edited True's face into those viral Disneyland photos. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

The Kardashians were hit with Photoshop claims three months ago after Khloe’s daughter True appeared to be edited into a picture of what originally looked like Kim’s daughter Chicago with Kylie’s daughter Stormi at Disneyland.

Khloe Kardashian has finally responded to those Photoshop claims after fans were convinced her daughter True Thompson was edited into a picture with her cousin Chicago West - Kim’s youngest daughter.

The snaps were taken at Disneyland and showed what appeared to originally be Chicago with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster - however, True’s face appeared to be Photoshopped into the picture over Stormi’s face.

Some fans at the time speculated that the pictures were a ‘distraction’ so that Kylie - who was still pregnant with her second baby at the time - could return to social media again with Travis Scott following the Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 people die at his festival in November.

Now, months later, Khloe appears to confirm that she did, in fact, Photoshop her daughter’s face into the picture after she was called out by a fan on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian took True to Disneyland for her fourth birthday. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian responded to those Photoshop claims about her daughter True. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

It all started when Khloe shared videos to her Instagram Stories of her recent trip to Disneyland with True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, to celebrate her daughter turning four years old.

Khloe declared in one video: “This is True’s first time to Disneyland and we’re going on It’s A Small World’, before panning the camera to her daughter on the ride.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to put 2+2 together and question how it was True’s first time at the theme park following the viral Photoshop drama.

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

Screenshotting and sharing questions about the snaps in January that were edited, one fan tagged Kim and Khloe in a tweet, writing: “The people have questions.”

Appearing to come clean, Khloe responded to the tweet with what fans took as a confessional.

Khloe replied: “Welllppp I f**ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days.”

This only prompted more questions from fans about her decision to edit the snaps, with some claiming it was all simply ‘promotion’ for her family’s new Hulu and Disney Plus show, The Kardashians.

