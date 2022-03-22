What Is Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name & Why Did She Change It?

What is Kylie Jenner's son's new name and why did she decide to change it? Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner revealed she and Travis Scott have changed their baby boy’s name after first naming their son Wolf Webster - but what have they called him now?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Just a month after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott revealed they had named their son Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul has announced they’ve had a last-minute change of heart.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan welcomed her baby boy on 2/2/22 and revealed his name nine days after he was born.

However, they’ve now decided to change his name, with Kylie telling her 320million Instagram followers about their decision after sharing unseen footage of her pregnancy journey in a heartwarming video named ‘to our son’.

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Birth And Tells Fans 'Postpartum Has Not Been Easy'

The video follows the same format Kylie shared back in 2018 titled ‘to our daughter’ after welcoming her daughter Stormi Webster.

But what has Kylie decided to name her baby boy and why did she change her son’s name?

Here’s the lowdown…

Kylie Jenner has changed her son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed her son's name is no longer Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

What is Kylie Jenner’s son’s new name?

Kylie is yet to reveal her son’s new name.

However, we do know that his middle name likely remains as Jacques, which pays homage to his dad and rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Kylie’s second child’s middle name was revealed via TMZ, who obtained the newborn’s birth certificate.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's son's middle name pays homage to Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Why did Kylie Jenner change her baby boy’s name?

Kylie explained that she and Travis decided to change their son’s name because it didn’t feel right.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kylie said: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital