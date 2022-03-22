What Is Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name & Why Did She Change It?

22 March 2022, 11:08 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 15:29

What is Kylie Jenner's son's new name and why did she decide to change it?
What is Kylie Jenner's son's new name and why did she decide to change it? Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner revealed she and Travis Scott have changed their baby boy’s name after first naming their son Wolf Webster - but what have they called him now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just a month after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott revealed they had named their son Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul has announced they’ve had a last-minute change of heart.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan welcomed her baby boy on 2/2/22 and revealed his name nine days after he was born.

However, they’ve now decided to change his name, with Kylie telling her 320million Instagram followers about their decision after sharing unseen footage of her pregnancy journey in a heartwarming video named ‘to our son’.

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Birth And Tells Fans 'Postpartum Has Not Been Easy'

The video follows the same format Kylie shared back in 2018 titled ‘to our daughter’ after welcoming her daughter Stormi Webster.

But what has Kylie decided to name her baby boy and why did she change her son’s name?

Here’s the lowdown…

Kylie Jenner has changed her son's name
Kylie Jenner has changed her son's name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner revealed her son's name is no longer Wolf Webster
Kylie Jenner revealed her son's name is no longer Wolf Webster. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

What is Kylie Jenner’s son’s new name?

Kylie is yet to reveal her son’s new name.

However, we do know that his middle name likely remains as Jacques, which pays homage to his dad and rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Kylie’s second child’s middle name was revealed via TMZ, who obtained the newborn’s birth certificate.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner's son's middle name pays homage to Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's son's middle name pays homage to Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Why did Kylie Jenner change her baby boy’s name?

Kylie explained that she and Travis decided to change their son’s name because it didn’t feel right.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kylie said: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ellie Brown appeared on Love Island in 2018

Ellie Brown From Love Island Looks Unrecognisable Four Years On From The Show

Harry Styles' You Are Home era and all the clues explained

Harry Styles You Are Home: The Meaning Behind The Clues And Link To HS3

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been spotted

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Spotted Looking Loved-Up In London

Is Rihanna engaged to A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna Sparks Engagement Rumours After Showcasing Huge Diamond Ring

Taylor Swift has written 'Carolina' for 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Taylor Swift Has A New Song & It's For 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague Net Worth: How Much She Makes Per Post & Her Huge Fortune Revealed

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star