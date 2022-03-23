Kylie Jenner Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Son’s New Name After Changing It From Wolf

Kylie Jenner fans think they've worked out her son's new name after she changed it from Wolf. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner revealed she and Travis Scott changed their son’s name from Wolf Webster - and now fans think they know the baby boy’s new name.

Kylie Jenner fans reckon they’ve worked out what the makeup mogul and her rapper beau Travis Scott have named their son after deciding to change his name.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to announce that just under a month after revealing they’d named their son Wolf Webster, they had a last-minute change of heart.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Son’s Name & Why Did She Change It?

Kylie wrote: “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.

“Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie Jenner changed her son's name from Wolf. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner fans think they've worked out her son's new name. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

This comes after she shared unseen footage of her pregnancy journey in a YouTube video titled ‘to our son’, following the same format she shared with ‘to our daughter’ back in 2018 after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster.

Just a few days later, fans are already convicted they’ve worked out the name of Kylie and Travis’ son - with a tribute to the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper.

Sharing theories on Reddit, fans think Wolf’s new name references Travis’ real name, Jacques.

More specifically, one fan speculated: “Since he’s born on 2/2/22 and he’s Jacques II, I’d go with Jacques Deuce.”

Fans think there's a link between Kylie Jenner's son's new name and Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their son last month. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“I vote Jack,” theorised another, “It was always supposed to be Jacques.”

However, despite the guesses, according to TMZ, Kylie’s son’s birth certificate states her baby boy’s middle name is Jacques.

It is likely they could’ve moved his middle name to his first name after dropping Wolf, though…

Kylie and Travis are yet to confirm the new name of their son, of course, but we’re sure they’ll share it with fans once they’re ready.

