Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Middle Name Has A Sweet Family Link

The sweet meaning behind Kylie Jenner's son's middle name revealed. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner’s son has the sweetest middle name which pays homage to his dad, Travis Scott.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott earlier this month, with the Kylie Skin CEO giving birth on 2/2/22.

The makeup mogul finally revealed her son’s name just a week after giving birth, announcing Stormi’s little brother is called ‘Wolf’.

Kim Kardashian Fans Are All Making The Same Joke About Her Pool Pictures

The 22-year-old simply posted to her Instagram Stories writing: “Wolf Webster,” alongside a heart emoji.

However, Wolf’s middle name has now been revealed, according to TMZ, who obtained the newborn's birth certificate.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son Wolf Webster on 2/2/22. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Wolf's middle name pays homage to father Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Wolf’s middle name is Jacques - which pays homage to his dad and rapper Travis, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

The sweet link is unique to Wolf and the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper as Kylie’s daughter Stormi doesn’t have a middle name, according to her birth certificate.

For weeks before the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister gave birth, fans had guessed she had named her son ‘Angel’ due to an array of hints posted on her Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Her friends and family even rushed to describe her son as ‘angel boy’ in the comments of her baby announcement post.

Kylie’s dad Caitlyn gave fans an update on how the new mama is doing after welcoming her second bundle of joy.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain just a few weeks ago, she said: “Yeah, the family is growing!” when asked about her newest grandchild, adding: “Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day.”

“I’ve got to be sensitive, careful when I talk about the family. But they're doing great, Kylie's doing great,” Caitlyn added.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital