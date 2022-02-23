Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Middle Name Has A Sweet Family Link

23 February 2022, 10:25

The sweet meaning behind Kylie Jenner's son's middle name revealed
The sweet meaning behind Kylie Jenner's son's middle name revealed. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner’s son has the sweetest middle name which pays homage to his dad, Travis Scott.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner welcomed her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott earlier this month, with the Kylie Skin CEO giving birth on 2/2/22.

The makeup mogul finally revealed her son’s name just a week after giving birth, announcing Stormi’s little brother is called ‘Wolf’.

Kim Kardashian Fans Are All Making The Same Joke About Her Pool Pictures

The 22-year-old simply posted to her Instagram Stories writing: “Wolf Webster,” alongside a heart emoji.

However, Wolf’s middle name has now been revealed, according to TMZ, who obtained the newborn's birth certificate.

Kylie Jenner welcomed her son Wolf Webster on 2/2/22
Kylie Jenner welcomed her son Wolf Webster on 2/2/22. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Wolf's middle name pays homage to father Travis Scott
Wolf's middle name pays homage to father Travis Scott. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Wolf’s middle name is Jacques - which pays homage to his dad and rapper Travis, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

The sweet link is unique to Wolf and the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper as Kylie’s daughter Stormi doesn’t have a middle name, according to her birth certificate.

For weeks before the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister gave birth, fans had guessed she had named her son ‘Angel’ due to an array of hints posted on her Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two
Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Her friends and family even rushed to describe her son as ‘angel boy’ in the comments of her baby announcement post.

Kylie’s dad Caitlyn gave fans an update on how the new mama is doing after welcoming her second bundle of joy.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain just a few weeks ago, she said: “Yeah, the family is growing!” when asked about her newest grandchild, adding: “Actually, Kylie had her little boy and it was announced the other day.”

“I’ve got to be sensitive, careful when I talk about the family. But they're doing great, Kylie's doing great,” Caitlyn added.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

There's a fan theory Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second baby

Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting? Fan Theory Predicts They’re Having Another Baby Despite Split
Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

The Weeknd was spotted kissing rumoured girlfriend Simi Khadra

The Weeknd Fuels Simi Khadra Dating Rumours After Sharing Kiss At Birthday Party

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Inspiration Behind Pam & Tommy

Kanye West has taken a swipe at Pete Davidson again in his new song lyrics for 'Security'

Kanye West Takes Swipe At Pete Davidson Again In 'Security' Song Lyrics At Donda 2 Concert

Exclusive
Charli xcx joined Capital Breakfast in the studio

WATCH: Charli XCX Reveals Her Dream Supergroup

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star