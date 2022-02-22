Kim Kardashian Fans Are All Making The Same Joke About Her Pool Pictures

22 February 2022, 13:12 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 13:13

Kim Kardashian's latest pool pictures have fans saying the same thing
Kim Kardashian's latest pool pictures have fans saying the same thing. Picture: Alamy/@kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian’s new bikini pictures in her pool has everyone online saying the same thing.

Kim Kardashian is the undisputed queen of bikini pictures and her latest one has gone viral.

Although, of course, the KUWTK star looks incredible in the snaps, that’s not what’s got people talking this time!

After Kim shared a series of sultry pictures in her pool, fans rushed to say the same thing in the comments.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up In New Photos

Kim Kardashian's bikini pictures had fans saying the same thing
Kim Kardashian's bikini pictures had fans saying the same thing. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian fans joked she's 'finally' getting use out of her pool
Kim Kardashian fans joked she's 'finally' getting use out of her pool. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Die-hard Kim fans will remember her Architectural Digest interview in February 2020 where she and her ex Kanye West spoke about their home.

During the interview, Kim famously said that she had ‘never used our pool’ after she was asked the last time she used it.

So, naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to make the joke that Kim was finally getting good use out of her pool.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discussed their pool in an interview in 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discussed their pool in an interview in 2020. Picture: Architectural Digest/YouTube

“She finally used the pool we love to see that,” joked one fan.

“Kim finally swimming in her pool,” wrote another.

A third joked: “And then finally u use the pool,” alongside a laughing emoji, while another penned: “Yo is that the pool u never use [sic].”

It’s official - we all have the same brain!

