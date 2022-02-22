Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Mason Disick Looks So Grown Up In New Photos

Mason Disick turned 12 in December. Picture: Mason Disick/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest son Mason Disick has grown up so fast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mason Disick is the oldest Kardashian child, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who has grown up in front of the cameras alongside his younger siblings, Penelope and Reign.

The young reality star is now 12 years old, sharing his birthday with brother Reign on 14 December. Reign is five years younger than his big brother.

How To Watch The New Kardashians Show Coming To Hulu & Disney Plus

He’s also been hanging out with mum Kourtney’s new fiancée Travis Barker and his family after the showbiz pair got engaged in October 2021 following a year of dating and years of friendship.

Mason Disick has been hanging out with his new step-siblings. Picture: Alabama Barker/Instagram

Travis is a dad to Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, who have been growing close to Kourtney’s three kids since Travis popped the question.

Mason made a recent rare appearance on Alabama’s Instagram Story, and fans couldn’t help but notice how grown up he looked as he hung out with his new siblings.

Alabama captured a video of her new family having dinner together, catching Mason in the background.

It’s thought they were out celebrating Landon’s modelling debut.

Mason Disick is the oldest of the Kardashian sisters' offspring. Picture: Getty

As he approaches his teenage years, Mason is making more of a name for himself on social media and has found himself in arguments with some of his famous family members over his use of Instagram Live and TikTok.

In December he sweetly messaged aunt Kim Kardashian to warn her about North going live on TikTok, saying: “I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital