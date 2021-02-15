Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker & When Did Their Relationship Start?

Kendall Jenner is in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker. Picture: PA/Instagram @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner's confirmed her relationship with Devin Booker in a serious of Valentine's Day snaps. So when did she get together with the NBA player and who is he?

Kendall Jenner has gone public with her relationship for one of the first times ever as the super secretive model doesn't usually reveal who she is dating, unlike her Kardashian siblings.

Following in the steps of her older sisters Khloé and Kim, the 25-year-old has a blossoming relationship with professional basketball player, Devin Booker, and he's even posted a series of adorable photos of them to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The famous pair have also said to be have been together for quite some time now, we just missed the signs...

Devin Booker posted a loved-up photo of him and Kendall Jenner confirming romance. Picture: Instagram @dbook

Is Kendall Jenner in a relationship?

Kendall is currently in a relationship only recently confirmed with a professional basketball player... we're sorry to break everyone's hearts who thought they had a shot.

The Kardashian-Jenner sibling is the most private about her love life out of all her siblings and is constantly leaving people wondering if she is a taken woman.

However, she's clearly smitten as Kendall posted a loved-up snap to her Instagram story and Devin has also posted a couple to his account, making them Instagram official!

He uploaded a video fo Kendall playing with her beloved pet dog in her massive back garden, tagging her name with a love heart, just in case anyone was doubtful about their status!

So, let's take a look at the secretive supermodel's latest boyfriend.

Kendall Jenner took her relationship public on IG with this photo. Picture: Instagram @kendalljenner

Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker?

Kendall's boyfriend is an NBA basketball player who and is currently with the Phoenix Suns and he is 24-years-old, making her ever so slightly older than him.

If you're wondering what his height is, due to his career, Devin stands at an almighty 6 ft 5.

Kendall is 5 ft 8, so he's much, much taller than her!

He has en estimated net worth of $26 million dollars, is one of the highest paid players, landing him a spot on Forbes.

Definitely seems a Kardashian worthy candidate!

Oh, he also briefly dated Kylie's former BFF, Jordyn Woods, which may be slightly awkward but she has her own boyfriend now.

Kendall Jenner is dating Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker. Picture: Getty

When did Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker start dating?

The pair were spotted hanging out together as early as April 2020 but nothing has ever been confirmed.

Also, remember Kim's massive, eye brow raising, luxury tropical getaway for her 40th birthday?

Yeah, he was also there.

Both with very busy schedules they have reportedly kept things 'simple' and do not have to spend every minute together.

Sounds pretty mature to us- we're looking forward to seeing more cute couple snaps of them!

