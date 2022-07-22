Kourtney Kardashian Finally Addresses Those Alleged Mason Disick Social Media Accounts

Kourtney Kardashian denied son Mason Disick is behind those viral social media accounts. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

An array of alleged Mason Disick social media accounts have gone viral in recent months and Kourtney Kardashian has finally addressed whether they belong to her son.

Kourtney Kardashian has set the record straight on those social media accounts claiming to have belonged to her son Mason Disick.

Various Instagram accounts have gained a huge following in recent months after the person behind the account claimed to be sharing private information about the Kardashian-Jenner family, spilling family secrets from the alleged name of Kylie Jenner’s baby boy to claims that Pete Davidson had proposed to Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney has now addressed the accounts after one of the alleged Instagrams most recently went viral for claiming that Kylie was ‘secretly getting married’ to Travis Scott, adding that she was wearing white in a recent TikTok as she was ‘attending her bridal shower’.

The Poosh founder has now denied her son’s involvement with the social media accounts, hitting out at the ‘creepy’ person running them.

Kourtney Kardashian denied her son's involvement with the alleged Mason Disick accounts. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

A series of alleged Mason Disick social media accounts have gone viral for spilling Kardashian family info. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Twitter and her Instagram Stories, recently married Kourtney wrote: “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on

these fake accounts, some of you don’t.

“So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family.”

The mum-of-three added: “To any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow ‘news’ day please and thank you.

“And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy!!!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian hit out at the person running the fake Mason accounts. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The fake Mason Disick accounts shared info about Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kourtney, who shares Mason with ex Scott Disick, previously said last year that she shut down a series of secret Instagram and TikTok accounts her son had made during lockdown.

This comes after Mason went on Instagram Live and shared private information about their family, including that his aunt Kylie and Travis Scott were ‘not back together’ at the time.

Mason has since shied away from the limelight and has even been absent from the latter seasons of the family’s reality TV show KUWTK and doesn’t appear in their latest series The Kardashians.

Kourtney even suggested on social media that he doesn’t want to be in the public eye after hitting back at a fan’s comment online who asked why he wasn’t on their family trip after noticing he was absent from photos.

“Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us,” Kourtney said at the time.

