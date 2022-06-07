Mason Disick Gave North West Advice On Having A Stepdad

7 June 2022, 14:27

Kim Kardashian revealed the advice Mason gave to daughter North
Kim Kardashian revealed the advice Mason gave to daughter North. Picture: Kourtney/Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Mason Disick told North West that gaining a stepdad "isn't so bad" as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship becomes more serious...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mason Disick didn't hold back when giving advice on the topic of step-parents when chatting to his cousin North West, as revealed on The Kardashians.

During the latest episode of the Hulu reality series, Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter North, 8, received words of wisdom from Mason, 12, the eldest child of Kourtney Kardashian.

How Much Did Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Cost?

Kim's romance with Pete Davidson has been famously heating up since October 2021, and as rumours whir that the pair are becoming increasingly serious, their families are spending more time together.

The SKIMS founder recalled the sweet conversation between the two cousins to momager, Kris Jenner, revealing that Mason told North: "You know, getting a stepdad isn't so bad."

Mason Disick spoke to North West about step-parents
Mason Disick spoke to North West about step-parents. Picture: Alamy

Mason spoke from experience when chatting to his cousin about blended families as his mother Kourtney recently married her Blink 182 drummer boyfriend, Travis Barker. The loved-up pair tied the knot with not one, two, but three ceremonies, with the latest lavish event unravelling on May 22.

The Kardashian-Barker clan now consist of the newlyweds, as well as the two children Travis shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kourtney's three kids with Scott Disick.

In the episode, Kim told Kris about Mason's positive attitude toward his new stepfather, recounting that the youngster loved visiting Travis' house, calling it "so cool".

Travis Barker recently became Mason Disick's stepdad after marrying Kourtney
Travis Barker recently became Mason Disick's stepdad after marrying Kourtney. Picture: Alamy

She said: "And he was telling North, like, they have these bikes and it's just like, so fun. And his tune has totally changed since the engagement."

His advice to North went: "You know, getting a stepdad isn't so bad. They're not these evil people like you see in the movies. It's just not like that."

Kim couldn't help bit get emotional when talking about the sweet family moment, she said: "The way he was talking to her just gave me the feeling of like, 'Everything's gonna work out, everything's gonna be okay.'"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The KKW Beauty owner shares four children with her estranged husband Kanye West; North 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The recent Kardashians scene has got fans wondering if former SNL actor Pete Davidson is ready to step into the stepdad role just like Travis did...

