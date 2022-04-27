Why Mason Disick No Longer Appears In Kardashian Family Photos

Mason Disick is said to be taking a break from the public eye by not appearing in family photos. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

By Capital FM

Fans have been theorising why Mason Disick doesn’t appear in family photos alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and their respective children.

Mason Disick was the first-born Kardashian baby after Kourtney welcomed him back in 2009 with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Over the years, he has appeared less and less on social media and TV, with the now-12-year-old rarely making an appearance on Instagram alongside his siblings Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, as well as their former reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and their new Hulu show The Kardashians.

Following Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker in October last year, their blended family with his three kids Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama and Landon Barker rarely see Mason join them in snaps shared online, and fans have recently been questioning his absence.

While Kourtney and Travis often post pictures of the entire family on the ‘gram, fans took to Reddit to ask about Mason’s whereabouts, with one asking: “I'm lost, did Mason say he didn’t wanna be online anymore?"

Mason Disick is said to be taking a break from the spotlight. Picture: Instagram

Mason Disick doesn't appear in family photos with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

However, Kourtney has previously suggested that Mason has decided to take a step back from the limelight after hitting back at a fan who accused her of not taking her eldest son on family trips.

Clapping back, the Poosh founder said at the time: “Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us."

Picking up on this, fans have now defended Mason’s decision to take time away from social media, with one saying on Reddit: “Kourtney has implied he didn't want his Mom posting pics of him without his consent. He is usually always with them but he doesn't want it on social media."

"He doesn’t like having his picture taken so out of respect for his wishes they don’t post pictures of him anymore, he’s usually always with them tho [sic],” said another.

Mason Disick is Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son with Scott Disick. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Mason Disick is rarely snapped in family photos. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Mason isn’t the only member of the Kardashians who has stayed away from the spotlight in recent years, with his uncle Rob stepping away from the public eye following his very turbulent and public relationship with Blac Chyna.

Fans have previously theorised that Mason has a sporadic online presence after an alleged finsta (fake Instagram) account went viral for spilling ‘secrets’ about the Kardashian-Jenner family, with many thinking Mason was behind the account.

However, this was never confirmed by him or his family.

