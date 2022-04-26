Kris Jenner Faces Backlash For Being Rude & Shouting At Driver On The Kardashians

26 April 2022, 10:25

Kris Jenner is being slammed by fans for her rude behaviour towards her driver
Kris Jenner is being slammed by fans for her rude behaviour towards her driver. Picture: Alamy/Hulu
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kris Jenner yelling at her driver in a new episode of The Kardashians has been branded ‘disgusting’ by fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kris Jenner is being called out for her rude behaviour towards her driver on a new episode of The Kardashians.

In case you are yet to catch up on episode 2, the momager gets her kids excited as she starts to reveal that Travis Barker is proposing to Kourtney Kardashian - which, of course, was all top secret at the time.

Kim Kardashian Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Belly Button ‘Photoshop Fail’ In 'Pete Davidson’s Pants'

While in a car with Khloe, Kris hops on the phone with Travis as she asked her driver to leave the car so they could have the conversation in private.

She politely asks: “Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes? I just want to do something real quick." 

Kardashian fans have called out Kris Jenner for her rude behaviour towards her driver
Kardashian fans have called out Kris Jenner for her rude behaviour towards her driver. Picture: Alamy

However, Khloe soon points out that the trunk of the car is still open and Kris immediately yells at the driver to ‘close the trunk!’.

Khloe is quick to correct her mum by telling her: “You're yelling at a f**king guy…" before Kris snapped once more, shouting: “Close the trunk!”

Her daughter then steps in, politely asking the driver: “Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much”, before turning to Kris, saying: "It's not what you say, it's how you say it."

Kris simply replied with: “I know,” and fans were left furious with how she spoke to the driver.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the uncomfortable scene, one fan wrote: “This is embarrassing and I never tweet this stuff but I’m watching The Kardashians and the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people.”

“Kris jenner yelling at the driver in the new Kardashian’s show p***ed me off so much, talk to that man with respect! she acting like she’s a queen and he is a peasant, disgusting and shame on you @KrisJenner at least khloe treated him right like a respectful person,” added another.

A third person tweeted: “Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians - Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift often helps out those who need it most

6 Times Taylor Swift Was An IRL Angel For Her Fans

Everything you need to know about The Met Gala's 2022 theme...

The Met Gala 2022: 'Gilded Glamour' Theme Explained

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

A glimpse into One Direction's tour bus making fans nostalgic

A Closer Look Inside The Iconic One Direction Tour Bus

Fans have all spotted the same Selling Sunset filming mistake

Selling Sunset Fans Spot Jason Oppenheim's Fake Phone Call In Season 5 Scene

TV & Film

Will Heartstopper be getting a second season?

Will There Be Heartstopper Series 2? Release Date, Story & All The News

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star