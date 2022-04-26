Kris Jenner Faces Backlash For Being Rude & Shouting At Driver On The Kardashians

Kris Jenner is being slammed by fans for her rude behaviour towards her driver. Picture: Alamy/Hulu

Kris Jenner yelling at her driver in a new episode of The Kardashians has been branded ‘disgusting’ by fans.

Kris Jenner is being called out for her rude behaviour towards her driver on a new episode of The Kardashians.

In case you are yet to catch up on episode 2, the momager gets her kids excited as she starts to reveal that Travis Barker is proposing to Kourtney Kardashian - which, of course, was all top secret at the time.

While in a car with Khloe, Kris hops on the phone with Travis as she asked her driver to leave the car so they could have the conversation in private.

She politely asks: “Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes? I just want to do something real quick."

Kardashian fans have called out Kris Jenner for her rude behaviour towards her driver. Picture: Alamy

However, Khloe soon points out that the trunk of the car is still open and Kris immediately yells at the driver to ‘close the trunk!’.

Khloe is quick to correct her mum by telling her: “You're yelling at a f**king guy…" before Kris snapped once more, shouting: “Close the trunk!”

Her daughter then steps in, politely asking the driver: “Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much”, before turning to Kris, saying: "It's not what you say, it's how you say it."

Kris simply replied with: “I know,” and fans were left furious with how she spoke to the driver.

Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians - Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out 😳😬🤢 that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe! — Veronica Colette (@theveronicac) April 21, 2022

This is embarrassing and I never tweet this stuff but I’m watching The Kardashians and the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people — em (@EmmyBognar) April 21, 2022

kris jenner yelling at the driver in the new Kardashian’s show pissed me off so much, talk to that man with respect! she acting like she’s a queen and he is a peasant, disgusting and shame on you @KrisJenner, at least khloe treated him right like a respectful person — ًsa 🍄 (@eruriss) April 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter to discuss the uncomfortable scene, one fan wrote: “This is embarrassing and I never tweet this stuff but I’m watching The Kardashians and the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people.”

“Kris jenner yelling at the driver in the new Kardashian’s show p***ed me off so much, talk to that man with respect! she acting like she’s a queen and he is a peasant, disgusting and shame on you @KrisJenner at least khloe treated him right like a respectful person,” added another.

A third person tweeted: “Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians - Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe!”

