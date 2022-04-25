Kim Kardashian Fans Can't Stop Talking About Her Belly Button ‘Photoshop Fail’ In 'Pete Davidson’s Pants'

25 April 2022, 17:08

Kim Kardashian's latest 'Photoshop fail' has been circulating online
Kim Kardashian's latest 'Photoshop fail' has been circulating online. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian’s latest alleged ‘Photoshop blunder’ is the talk of the internet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being accused of a Photoshop fail, and the latest one comes as she appears to sport some clothes belonging to her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star took to Instagram over the weekend to share some snaps of her lounging around in her SKIMS sports bra and underwear while wearing an oversize pair of joggers on top.

Mason Disick’s Alleged Instagram Account Claims Pete Davidson Already ‘Proposed To Kim Kardashian’

It wasn’t long until fans began to question if Kim had ‘edited’ her photos as they noticed an absence of her belly button in the pictures.

“You forgot to leave in your bellybutton!” wrote one fan in the comments.

Kim Kardashian fans call her out for an alleged Photoshop fail
Kim Kardashian fans call her out for an alleged Photoshop fail. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

“Does anyone else thinks this looks hella edited,” speculated another.

Of course, it wasn’t just the belly button that sparked responses in the comments, but fans were quick to wonder if her oversized jogging bottoms belonged to none other than her Saturday Night Live comedian beau.

“Trying to break the internet in Pete's sweatpants, huh?” penned one fan.

Kim Kardashian fans are convinced she's sporting Pete Davidson's joggers in the new post
Kim Kardashian fans are convinced she's sporting Pete Davidson's joggers in the new post. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian has been hit with a new Photoshop accusation
Kim Kardashian has been hit with a new Photoshop accusation. Picture: Alamy

Another chimed in: “Those are Pete’s sweatpants.”

“Wearing Pete’s joggers and what nots,” read another comment.

Kim is yet to respond to the comments but judging from her last snaps, it seems Kim agrees that stealing your partner’s clothes is always a lewwwk!

