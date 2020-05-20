Where Is Rob Kardashian & Why Do We Never See Him In Public? What Does He Do For A Living?

20 May 2020

Where does Rob Kardashian do for a living? Where did he go?
Picture: KUWTK/ Getty Images

Rob Kardashian used to be a main star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, along with sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, but quit the show and only ever appears fleetingly in recent days, so what happened to the only Kardashian brother?

Rob Kardashian has endured his fair share of drama throughout the years in the spotlight, as every single member of his famous family has, and went from being a staple of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to a fleeting visitor and absent figure.

So, what happened to Rob, what does he do for a living and why do we rarely see him out in public anymore?

When did Rob Kardashian quit KUWTK?

The whole Kardashian family at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians Viewing Party in 2007
Picture: Getty

Rob was open about his struggle with mental health problems during his time on the show, struggling to come to terms with his father, Robert Kardashian's death years earlier in 2003 and his family's sky rocketing to fame.

He appeared in the first seven series of the show as a full cast member, when his role became significantly reduced and disappeared altogether for a good few seasons.

KUWTK is now on its 18th season, and Rob has started to make small appearances again, on his terms, usually involving his daughter, Dream!

All of this led to Rob falling into a deep depression which also saw him gain a significant amount of weight which has been a source of insecurity for him for years.

What does Rob Kardashian do for a living?

Rob has a few different business ventures to his name, as well as a business degree from USC, with his most well-known money maker being his sock line, Arthur George.

He used to make money doing appearances, but it is strongly rumoured these days his billionaire younger sister, Kylie, has been giving Rob a helping hand, bank rolling him to ensure he can pay all bills and ensure he is successful in his attempt to get full custody of daughter, Dream.

He requested full custody of Dream from her mum, Blac Chyna, back in January, with court documents alleging she drinks alcohol and takes drugs in front of their daughter and fails to keep her well-presented.

Why do we never see Rob Kardashian in public?

Rob Kardashian in Las Vegas in 2013- Snoop Lion performs At 1 OAK Nightclub At The Mirage
Picture: Getty

These days, Rob has chosen to remove himself from the spotlight, with Kris Jenner's company, Jenner communications running his Instagram account, and spending his time raising his daughter, Dream.

His custody battle with his high profile ex is still ongoing, as well as his ongoing weight battle, having reportedly shed a lot of it already and even having considered a 'live-in' weight loss facility at one point.

He did make a surprise appearance on KUWTK earlier this year for Dream's birthday party he had planned, and Rob was looking happy and healthy!

