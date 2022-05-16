Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Officially Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally gotten married during an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony. Picture: Getty/@kourtneykardash/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now legally husband and wife after enjoying a low-key wedding in Santa Barbara.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot after getting married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The lovebirds said ‘I do’ in a low-key ceremony in front of friends and family in Santa Barbara over the weekend, according to TMZ.

All The Details On Kourtney Kardashian’s $1Million Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

In photos obtained by the publication, the mum-of-three can be seen in a short white dress and veil, while her Blink-182 drummer beau was wearing an all-black tuxedo.

Travis’ dad and Kourtney’s grandma MJ can also be spotted in the snaps, with their convertible car also having a sign strapped to the back reading ‘Just Married’.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally tied the knot. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Despite the low-key event, it is said Kravis are planning a bigger wedding soon in Italy.

A source told People: “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

This comes just seven months after Travis popped the question to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito, California.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a practice wedding in Vegas in April. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October last year. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The pair went on to have a practice wedding in Las Vegas just last month, where they shared photos in a chapel at 2am alongside an Elvis impersonator.

Friends and family weren’t in attendance of their Vegas declaration of love, and it’s not known which Kardashian-Jenner members attended their official Santa Barbara ceremony.

However, we’re sure Kravis are set to go all out with their Italy wedding!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital