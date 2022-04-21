The Kardashians Vs Blac Chyna Lawsuit Explained & Why They’re Being Sued

The lowdown on why Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians and what happened. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blac Chyna vs the Kardashians case and why the ex of Rob Kardashian is suing his family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Kardashians vs Blac Chyna case is fully underway as the latter is suing her former in-laws for $100million.

Instagram model Chyna began dating Rob Kardashian in 2016 and confirmed they were engaged weeks later before welcoming their daughter Dream Kardashian later that year.

They endured a very public split afterwards, where their relationship turned sour, but they continue to co-parent their five-year-old daughter.

Blac Chyna Responds After Rob Kardashian & Tyga Call Her Out Over ‘No Child Support’ Claims

So, why is Chyna suing the Kardashians?

Here’s what you need to know about the latest updates on the lawsuit…

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian enjoyed a whirlwind romance in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian co-parent their daughter Dream. Picture: @robkardashian/Instagram

Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

Blac Chyna - real name Angela White - had a turbulent relationship with Rob Kardashian, which was shown on their E! series, Rob & Chyna.

The series was axed following their split, with Rob’s attorney maintaining that their split was the reason behind the show coming to an end.

However, Chyna has since alleged that her former in-laws - specifically Kim, Khloe and Kris and Kylie Jenner were behind the show being taken off air.

According to documents obtained by MailOnline, Chyna is said to be suing the Kardashians for $108millon (£83million) in damages - $44million (£33million) for ‘past economic damage’ and $64million (£49million) for ‘future economic damage’.

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashians for $100million. Picture: Alamy

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed daughter Dream in 2016. Picture: @robkardashianofficial/Instagram

Blac Chyna is specifically suing Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

The model alleges that the show being scrapped ‘not only hurt me financially and emotionally but hurt my beautiful kids’.

In response, the Kardashians have denied any wrongdoing and claim that they had legitimate concerns about Chyna and Rob’s relationship, which they branded ‘violent and toxic’.

During a recent appearance in court, Chyna testified about the night she wrapped a phone cord around Rob’s neck and grabbed his gun, telling the court ‘it was just a joke’.

Chyna, who also shares her nine-year-old son King Cario with the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, Tyga, recently told the court that former friend Kim ‘reached out to her and said she can’t be friends with me anymore’ when Kylie began dating the rapper.

The trial is expected to last a total of ten days.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital