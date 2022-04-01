Blac Chyna Responds After Rob Kardashian & Tyga Call Her Out Over ‘No Child Support’ Claims

Blac Chyna laughed off Tyga's claims after he and Rob Kardashian insisted they do financially help her. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Blac Chyna has hit out at her ex Tyga after he and Rob Kardashian branded her claims about them not paying child support ‘false’.

Blac Chyna took to Twitter earlier this week to call out the father of her children; Tyga and Rob Kardashian, claiming they don’t financially support her while raising her two kids.

The Instagram model said: “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA,” before adding, “Single no support child support."

The tweets were picked up by Instagram gossip page TheShadeRoom soon after, where her exes slammed her claims and set the record straight.

Rob Kardashian And Tyga Clap Back At Blac Chyna Over How Much Child Support They Pay

Blac Chyna has responded to Tyga clapping back over 'no child support' claims. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Freaky Deeky’ rapper said: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol [sic]."

The brother of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe wrote: “I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Tyga then jokingly tagged Rob, adding: “@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug [sic],” alongside a laughing emoji.

Tyga and Rob Kardashian hit out at Blac Chyna's claims that they don't financially support her. Picture: Instagram

Blac Chyna has two kids; King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

The comments went viral, and Chyna has now responded, simply shutting down Tyga’s comment, writing: “Lol.”

The exchange seems to have ended there for now, with fans taking to the comments to say her simple comment has fuelled Tyga and Rob’s claims.

Chyna shares son her nine-year-old son King Cario with Tyga, while she shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, with Rob.

