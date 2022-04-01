Blac Chyna Responds After Rob Kardashian & Tyga Call Her Out Over ‘No Child Support’ Claims

1 April 2022, 12:43

Blac Chyna laughed off Tyga's claims after he and Rob Kardashian insisted they do financially help her
Blac Chyna laughed off Tyga's claims after he and Rob Kardashian insisted they do financially help her. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Blac Chyna has hit out at her ex Tyga after he and Rob Kardashian branded her claims about them not paying child support ‘false’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blac Chyna took to Twitter earlier this week to call out the father of her children; Tyga and Rob Kardashian, claiming they don’t financially support her while raising her two kids.

The Instagram model said: “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA,” before adding, “Single no support child support."

The tweets were picked up by Instagram gossip page TheShadeRoom soon after, where her exes slammed her claims and set the record straight.

Rob Kardashian And Tyga Clap Back At Blac Chyna Over How Much Child Support They Pay

Blac Chyna has responded to Tyga clapping back over 'no child support' claims
Blac Chyna has responded to Tyga clapping back over 'no child support' claims. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Freaky Deeky’ rapper said: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol [sic]."

The brother of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe wrote: “I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

Tyga then jokingly tagged Rob, adding: “@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug [sic],” alongside a laughing emoji.

Tyga and Rob Kardashian hit out at Blac Chyna's claims that they don't financially support her
Tyga and Rob Kardashian hit out at Blac Chyna's claims that they don't financially support her. Picture: Instagram
Blac Chyna has two kids; King Cairo and Dream Kardashian
Blac Chyna has two kids; King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

The comments went viral, and Chyna has now responded, simply shutting down Tyga’s comment, writing: “Lol.”

The exchange seems to have ended there for now, with fans taking to the comments to say her simple comment has fuelled Tyga and Rob’s claims.

Chyna shares son her nine-year-old son King Cario with Tyga, while she shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, with Rob.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello is releasing a new album in 2021

Camila Cabello Album Updates, New Music & All The Details

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

The lowdown on the Bridgerton season 2 finale

Bridgerton Season 2 Ending Explained

TV & Film

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star