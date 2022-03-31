Rob Kardashian And Tyga Clap Back At Blac Chyna Over How Much Child Support They Pay

31 March 2022, 12:39

Rob Kardashian and Tyga hit out at Blac Chyna over claims they don't pay child support
Rob Kardashian and Tyga hit out at Blac Chyna over claims they don't pay child support. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Blac Chyna’s exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga have both called her out after she claimed they pay ‘no child support’.

Rob Kardashian and Tyga have clapped back at their mutual ex Blac Chyna after she claimed she doesn’t receive any child support or financial help from them while raising her two children.

Chyna shares son King Cario, 9, with Tyga, while she shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, with Rob.

In a series of tweets, the Instagram model said: “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I'm a MAMA.”

Tyga and Rob Kardashian hit back at claims they don't pay child support
Tyga and Rob Kardashian hit back at claims they don't pay child support. Picture: Instagram
Blac Chyna shares son King Cairo with Tyga
Blac Chyna shares son King Cairo with Tyga. Picture: Alamy

She later tweeted: “Single no support child support."

It wasn’t long before the tweets were picked up by gossip page TheShadeRoom on Instagram - where the fathers of her children took to the comments to set the record straight.

‘Freaky Deeky’ rapper and ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, Tyga, wrote: “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol [sic]."

Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian
Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Soon after, Rob commented: “I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol.”

In the comment section of another post on the gossip page, Tyga later went on to tag Rob in a comment, asking: “@robkardashianofficial how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug [sic],” alongside a laughing emoji.

Later on in the evening, Rob’s older sister Khloe shared a video of Dream and her daughter True Thompson dancing in her kitchen together, which fans think was a subtle clap back at Chyna.

