Landon Barker Fact File: Age, Tattoos And His Tourette’s Diagnosis

Landon Baker is a social media star with a TikTok following of almost 5 million. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Landon Barker is the son of rocker Travis Barker, but why is he famous in his own right? Here’s everything you need to know from his parents, to his tattoos and his Tourette's diagnosis.

Landon Baker is a social media star with a TikTok following of almost five million and an Instagram following of two million.

Since 2022, Landon has also been dating TikTok sweetheart Charli D’Amelio. Together the pair are like internet royalty, but with his unique appearance and celebrity connections, we want to know all there is to know about Landon Barker.

The rising star models, makes music, has starred in reality television and he has famous parents; his dad Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in 2021 while his mum Shanna Moakler is an actress and model.

How old is Landon? How tall is he? Who are his parents? What do his tattoos mean? And when did Landon get diagnosed with Tourettes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Landon Barker has been dating Charli D’Amelio since 2022. Picture: Getty

Landon Barker’s age

Landon is 20 years old and was born on the 9th of October, 2003. His star sign is a Libra and some of the attributes of his zodiac include being artistic, charming and sensitive.

Landon Barker’s height

Landon stands at 185 cm which is 6ft1in 1, according to his modelling portfolio on IMG Models.

You can thank the modelling agency for also sharing the fact that his shoe size is a 44 EU which is roughly 9.5UK.

What’s Landon Barker's net worth?

Landon’s estimated net worth is reportedly between $1 million - $5 million (£785k - £3.9 million) which is impressive considering his age.

Landon Barker's father is Travis Barker the drummer of Blink - 182. Picture: Getty

Who are Landon Barker’s parents?

Landon’s fame is mostly inherited as his father is Travis Barker the drummer of the band Blink-182 and current husband to Kourtney Kardashian.

His mother is Shanna Moakler and she was a former Miss New York USA, Miss USA and Playboy model.

Landon made his first appearance on television alongside his parents and younger sister Alabama Barker on the reality show about their family called Meet The Barkers which aired from 2005 - 2006.

Landon appeared on Meet The Barkers alongside his parents and younger sister Alabama Barker. Picture: Getty

Landon Barker’s tattoos

It’s no surprise that Landon is inked up when you know what his dad looks like, but he still has a surprising amount for a 20 year old.

Speaking to Inked Magazine, the star spoke about getting his first, “My first tattoo says ‘Blessed’ and it’s right here on my shoulder and my dad got it on his face at the same time… I got it when I was 15.”

“So for my first tattoo, my dad was extremely supportive,” he went on, “Then when I turned 18 and I started going off and getting a bunch, he was like, ‘Slow down.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t want to hear it.'”

We imagine it would be very hard to take Travis Barker seriously if he’s telling you not to get tattoos.

Out of the ink that's speckled his body, Landon revealed which of his tattoos he likes the most.

Landon’s estimated net worth is reportedly between $1 million - $5 million. Picture: Getty

“I have swords on my neck that are really cool,” he told the magazine, “I also have a nice praying hands piece on my chest and then I have the wings in the middle of my chest that I like a lot. And my little small little arrow thing on my neck.”

Amongst the dainty cross under his eye and the year 2003 inked on his fingers, the most interesting of all is the tattoo Landon got dedicated to his girlfriend Charli.

It’s a hyper realistic drawing of her eye that now sits on his arm and it seems he was inspired by his father who got Kourtney’s eyes tattooed on his upper thigh.

Landon Barker got a tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend Charli D'Amelio. Picture: Getty

Does Landon Barker Have Tourette’s syndrome?

In early March 2024, Landon Barker revealed with fans that he has Tourette’s syndrome, letting his followers know in a TikTok on his personal account.

The musician made the video in reply to a comment left on one of his other videos that questioned whether he had Tourette’s or not and Landon candidly answered the question.

He started the video by saying “I figured I’d speak on this eventually, but yeah I actually do have very very minor Tourette’s."

"I’ve had it for as long as I can remember, like pre-school… I remember exactly because the teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her because one of my ticks was that. It was, like, a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

Landon Barker reveals he has minor tourette's syndrome

Landon revealed that his minor tics currently take the form of neck jerking and jaw churning.

“It really just acts up in nervous situations or nerve wracking environments for me,” he shared on the video.

His fans were quick to support the artist, one sharing the exhaustion they felt from dealing with the syndrome their whole lives before calling Landon’s honesty "really admirable."

