Who Is TikTok Star Charlie D'Amelio, How Old Is She & How Is She Famous?

Charlie D'Amelio has been labelled the 'reigning queen of TikTok'. Picture: Instagram @charlidamelio/TikTok

As TikTok blows up all over the world, one user, Charlie D'Amelio, is killing the game more than most- with 34 million followers at the age of 15- so here's everything you need to know about the internet star taking over the world!

TikTok star Charlie D'Amelio has been called the 'reigning queen of TikTok', and with over 34 million followers on the music video app, she is absolutely killing the game with her dancing and lip syncing vids- so, how old is she, and where did she come from?!

Here's everything you need to know about the American sensation before you're the only one who doesn't know about her!

Who is Charlie D'Amelio?

Charlie is a viral TikTok user boasting millions of followers and has relatively young but incredible loyal fans all over the world.

So rapid has her rise to internet fame been, that she has even appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, explaining what the app is, and how she has gained such an enormous following.

If you're reading this wondering what on earth we're talking about, we suggest you check out the video to help break it down!

How old is Charlie D'Amelio?

In true internet stardom style, Charlie is just 15-years-old, to put it in perspective, she was born in 2004 (?!) which goes some way in explaining her popularity a the demographic of TikTok is much younger teenagers, so she's clearly relatable AF.

How did Charlie become so famous?

After making silly lip syncing and dancing videos with her friends on the app, she quickly caught the attention of others and started going viral, and she has had an eye-watering 2 billion likes and counting on her videos to date.

Explaining to Jimmy Fallon she has a serious background in dance, even taking part in competitions, she's honed a pretty good eye for what makes a viral TikTok, doing easy and catchy dances, often filmed in her bathroom and with her friends- a perfect formula!

She's now so famous, she holds meet and greets with her fans, which have been sold for a reported $100, for which she's faced considerable backlash, although this was for a VIP package, and she made a TikTok saying all money not spent on security was going to charity.

How do I follow her on TikTok & Instagram?

If you fancy getting involved with her videos, as the rest of the world clearly is, you can follow Charlie's infamous TikTok page at @charlidamelio, and her Instagram page, which has almost 10 million followers, at @charlidamelio.

On her pages, she posts everything from her seriously impressive dance routines, to her enviable holidays, skincare routines and hanging out with her girlfriends!

