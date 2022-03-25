Olivia Rodrigo & Charli D'Amelio Got Matching Tattoos

The tattoo parlour trip made its way to TikTok... Picture: Charli D'Amelio/TikTok/Alamy

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D'Amelio and friends documented their day out as they got matching tattoos...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo has got inked with her showbiz friends actress Iris Apatow and TikTokers Charli D'Amelio and Avani Greg!

Fans got an inside look when Charli posted a montage from the tattoo parlour trip to her TikTok on Wednesday (March 23).

Olivia Rodrigo Is Ending Her 'Sour' Era With 'Driving Home 2 U' Film

The talented ladies opted for the trendy finger tattoo and they showed their followers the entire process in a video that's now been watched over a whopping ten million times.

Olivia Rodrigo attended her 'driving home 2 u' premiere on March 25. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Rodrigo got tatted with her friends. Picture: Charli D'Amelio/TikTok

The inking comes on the same week as Olivia's hotly-anticipated documentary driving home 2 u, which details her road the mega-stardom with her debut record 'SOUR' – talk about a way to celebrate!

The montage shared on TikTok to Charli's eye-watering 138 million followers, shows the girls having a blast on their special day as they get their matching tattoos.

They revealed in the final shot that they all got smiley faces and love hearts tatted on their index fingers.

The TikTok friendship group all got tattoos together. Picture: Charli D'Amelio/TikTok

The minimalistic ink calls back to a 2010s trend that saw a rise in dainty tattoos skillfully placed on the inside of fingers, fans in the comments couldn't help but point out the throwback reference.

One fan wrote: "Queen she's going up y'all [sic]."

Another commented: "THE TATOOS ARE SO CUTE AND YOUR REACTION TO IT [sic]."

It looked like the young talents had the best time as they got their friendship ink!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital