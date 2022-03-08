Olivia Rodrigo Sharing Unheard ‘Sour’ Song On ‘Driving Home 2 U’ Film

8 March 2022, 12:10

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing an unheard 'Sour' song on her Disney+ film
Olivia Rodrigo is releasing an unheard 'Sour' song on her Disney+ film. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo has a big month ahead of her with Disney+ movie ‘Driving Home 2 u’ coming out before she heads on tour – and she’s dropping a previously unheard song to boot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo soared into the spotlight last year, on a whirlwind journey to the top of the charts after her debut single ‘Drivers License’ secured her place in the music industry.

Her debut album ‘Sour’, released in May 2021, became the biggest-selling debut album in history following its release, where she released songs including ‘Good 4 U’, ‘deja vu’ and ‘traitor’.

Everything Fans Want To See From Olivia Rodrigo’s Second Album

She’ll finally get to perform her songs live for fans on her headlining ‘Sour’ tour which kicks off in April, but before then she’s releasing movie Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) on Disney+, which will feature live performances, intimate interviews about her music, and behind-the-scenes footage from her recording sessions with producer Dan Nigro.

Olivia Rodrigo is heading on tour in April
Olivia Rodrigo is heading on tour in April. Picture: Getty

Olivia’s also treating fans to a previously unheard song, which will play in the end credits.

The track was an iPhone demo without a name and was a work-in-progress before it was scrapped.

She told Rolling Stone: “I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!’ With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.”

Driving Home 2 U, which will be released on Disney+ on 25 March, is structured like a road trip between Salt Lake City and LA.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' put her securely on the map
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' put her securely on the map. Picture: Getty

Salt Lake City is where Olivia filmed High School Musical: The Musical – The Series for a year and where she also started writing her debut album.

“So I started writing there and ended writing and producing [the album] in L.A,” she explained when revealing why the film is a road trip format.

She recreated the trip at the end of last year for the film, stopping at spots like the Red Rock Canyon State Park along the way for what will be a very scenic movie.

Olivia’s already working on her second album, which she described as ‘like a closing chapter for me’ as she rushes to finish as much as possible before hitting the road.

