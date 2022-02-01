Who Is Olivia Rodrigo? Everything You Really Need To Know About The 'Drivers License' Singer

Olivia Rodrigo shot to stardom in 2021 after her debut single 'Drivers License' went to number one. Picture: Alamy

How old is Olivia Rodrigo? Where is she from? Does she have a boyfriend? Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Sour’ singer as she continues to dominate the charts.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the hottest pop and TV stars at the moment, not only are fans demanding a second album but she’s also going on tour with her ‘Sour’ record.

So with the ‘Drivers License’ singer being quite literally everywhere, it’s only right we learn everything there is to know about her, including all the basics such as her age, height, where she’s from and who her boyfriend is.

As she prepares for another big year in the spotlight, here’s everything you could ever want to know about Olivia Rodrigo:

Olivia Rodrigo has a successful music and TV career at just 18 years old. Picture: Alamy

Who is Olivia Rodrigo?

To put it briefly, Olivia is a pop and TV star most famous for her roles in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Bizaardvark.

Her musical hits includes ‘Drivers License’, which broke Spotify records, and ‘Deja Vu’.

How old is Olivia Rodrigo and what is her star sign?

Olivia is currently 18 years old and she celebrates her birthday on February 20. She was born in 2003.

This makes her star sign a Pisces, or a “spicy pisces” as she often refers to herself.

How tall is Olivia Rodrigo?

In feet, Olivia is 5 foot 4 inches tall, which is 1.65 metres tall.

Where is Olivia Rodrigo from?

Olivia was born in America and grew up in California before moving to Los Angeles to follow her acting career.

Her family heritage involves Irish, German and the Philippines - her mum is American with Irish and German descent, while her father is Filipino-American.

Olivia has previously spoken about how she’s grown up with many Filipino traditions and food.

Who are Olivia Rodrigo’s parents?

Olivia has two supportive parents behind her - her father Ronald Rodrigo and mother Sophia.

Her dad is a therapist and her mum is a school teacher. Olivia is their only child.

How did Olivia Rodrigo get famous?

Many first heard of Olivia Rodrigo when her debut single, “Drivers License” stormed the charts and broke two Spotify records. She went straight to number one in both the UK and America making her one of the biggest pop stars within a week.

However, Olivia’s career first began in TV where she had roles in both High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Bizaardvark. See her full career breakdown HERE.

The 'Good 4 U' singer is about to go on her first tour in the US, UK and Europe. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

What is Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Olivia Rodrigo has managed to achieve an impressive $5million since her career began. Not bad considering she’s only 18 years old.

Is Olivia Rodrigo making new music?

Olivia has yet to confirm if she’s working on new music as she remains busy with her TV filming schedule and graduating high school.

There have been clues that she is working on new music though as fans continuously speculate over the new name of her second album and what type of vibe it will be.

Olivia Rodrigo's first album 'sour' was a huge success across the globe. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

What TV shows has Olivia Rodrigo been in?

Olivia’s first big TV gig was in 2015 in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success.

The following year in 2016, the ‘Deja Vu’ singer moved over to Disney where she played Paige Olvera in Bizaardvark. Olivia played the role for three seasons before it was cancelled in 2019.

She also appeared in an episode of New Girl alongside Zoey Deschanel in 2017.

After that, Olivia landed her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series where she plays lead character Nini Salazer-Roberts.

Who is Olivia Rodrigo’s boyfriend?

It’s believed Olivia is currently dating 24-year-old producer Adam Faze after they met mid 2021.

Before Adam, Olivia is rumoured to have dated her co-star Joshua Bassett which lead to a lot of breakup drama and potentially the man behind her break up music.

